David Foster & Katharine McPhee Announce New Christmas Album

David Foster and Katharine McPhee have not recorded together in 17 years. What better excuse to get back into the studio than Christmas. The two will release their first Christmas album together this Holiday season. Titled simply "Christmas Songs" the album will unwrap digitally on Black Friday, November 25th. The album will be released on CD on December 2nd. The single, Jingle Bell Rock, is out today.

The 16 time legendary Grammy winning producer has produced some of the greatest Christmas music of all time with artists such as Michael Bublé, Celine Dion, Josh Groban, Andrea Bocelli, Rod Stewart and Mary J Blige. It's only fitting he now produces one with his wife, one of the greatest vocalists of today.

Says Foster about the recording, " We haven't recorded together in 17 years so we thought it might be time to do it again! Kat has the most beautiful voice and she doesn't know how to deliver less than a perfect vocal every time! When you make Christmas music, you literally get a free pass to do whatever you like-the freedom for me as a producer was so much fun - no pressure."

Chimes in McPhee, "I haven't been focusing on being a recording artist, but then I married the best record producer and the deal was sealed! We started this process out in our living room for fun and then it turned into a full-fledged, "let's do this for real." David's history with Christmas albums is legendary - it became a labor of love for him."

Look for plenty of TV to help support this album, including just released interviews on Entertainment Tonight and People Online. They will perform on the Today show on December 2nd with more appearances to be announced soon.

The Fosters also plan a small 6 city east coast tour and will incorporate the new songs into the show. The tour starts December 1 in Stonybrook, NY and ends in Medford, MA on December 8. They will be back at the Wynn Hotel in Vegas on December 16 and 17.

Katharine also has the launch of her KMF Jewelry line launching week of November 7th. She also has TV appearance planned to promote the line.

Listen to the new single here: