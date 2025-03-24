David Archuleta Returns with New Track 'Crème Brulée'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Singer-songwriter David Archuleta has returned with his first taste of new music in the form of a new single, “Crème Brulée." The sweet and sexy track is the first single off of his upcoming EP release arriving this summer and was written by David, Ryan Nealon & Robyn Dell’Unto and produced by Michael Blum.

David Archuleta is stepping into a bold new era with “Crème Brulée” - a playful and irresistibly flirty pop anthem that highlights his impressive vocal range and Latin roots like never before. Archuleta blends English and Spanish in a way that feels as smooth and addictive as the namesake dessert, “All this time I’ve been singing Spanish covers, but I’ve never had that Spanish flare in my own pop music. I wanted to get in touch with my Latin roots, have fun, be flirty, and explore the sensual side of David.”

With infectious energy and a hint of Latin flair, "Crème Brulée" is a confident, fun-loving track that showcases David’s evolution as an artist—sultry, charismatic, and completely in his element. Listen to it below!

Whether with his viral Sabrina Carpenter moment on stage at Hudson Yards in NYC HERE or his recent cover of George Michael’s timeless hit, “Freedom” HERE - the performer is clearly having a renaissance back into pop culture. To celebrate his new music, including “Crème Brulée,” he’s curated a spectacular live show experience with his upcoming AFTERHOURS dance party event where he is set to perform live in Los Angeles on Saturday, May 3 at The Bellwether alongside beloved House DJ @tysunderland and @alexandrajohnmusic. Tickets are available HERE

ABOUT DAVID ARCHULETA:

Since first stepping into the pop spotlight at age 17, David Archuleta has embodied the kind of genuine star power that can’t be manufactured. After years of dazzling audiences with his radiant personality and phenomenal voice—a journey that’s included turning out multiple platinum-selling hits, achieving global acclaim as a captivating live performer, and emerging as an undeniable fixture on the pop-culture scene—the Miami-born singer/songwriter experienced a major personal transformation that radically altered his identity as an artist. As shown on his recent single “Hell Together,” Archuleta has dramatically expanded the landscape of his songwriting and devoted himself to making pop music with equal parts uncompromising emotion and exhilarating impact.

With his latest triumphs including winning the 2024 GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist and landing a book deal with a HarperCollins imprint for his forthcoming memoir, Archuleta first moved toward the unfiltered truth of his new material with a revelatory writing trip to Toronto in late 2022. “It was a really magical week where I started exploring topics I’d never discussed before in my music, like falling in love with a man and leaving my faith,” says the L.A.-based artist, who came out in 2021. “In a way it was scary, but mostly it was thrilling to do what would have seemed impossible to the person I used to be. I realized I don’t have to hide who I am anymore.” Although he’d displayed a heartfelt candor on previous releases like his eighth album Therapy Sessions (a 2020 album that opened up about his struggles with anxiety), Archuleta ultimately embraced an entirely new element of unbridled creativity in the writing of songs like his euphoric 2023 single “Afraid To Love.”

As he continues to unlock new levels of freedom in his music and beyond, Archuleta has found an endless source of inspiration in his growing passion for dancing, raves, and festival culture. “EDM festivals and dancing have been a new way of feeling a sense of community and togetherness that I was worried I would lose,” he says. “Feeling a oneness through music and dancing is so magical and therapeutic—it’s freeing and also creative. It has encouraged me to be more fearless and to not be afraid to express myself in more creative ways.” With his recent live experience including making his musical-theater debut in 2022 as the lead in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat—and joining the likes of Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons, Grammy Award-winner Victoria Monet, and Lauv for the 2023 LOVELOUD tour—Archuleta routinely brings that open-heartedness to a high-energy live show that fosters an extraordinarily close connection with the crowd. Over the past few years, he’s also deepened his relationship with his fanbase by bringing his effortless charisma and disarmingly warm presence to social media platforms like TikTok, where he’s now spurred numerous viral videos with millions of views.

Photo credit: Irvin Rivera

