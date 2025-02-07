David Archuleta Finds His 'Freedom' with New George Michael Cover

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



David Archuleta has been on a journey of self-discovery, leading him to so many new freedoms in his own life. His latest single Freedom is a cover of one of his own idols, George Michael. The new rendition of Michaels' Billboard Top 10 certified Gold single is available now, in time for the 35-year anniversary of the timeless song.

On “Freedom,” David delivers a soulful and electrifying reinterpretation of George’s iconic anthem. With his unparalleled vocal depth and modern artistry, David breathes new life into this timeless classic, creating a version that connects with today’s audience while paying homage to the original’s spirit of empowerment and individuality.

The track is produced by Phil Lawrence, the Grammy-winning talent behind some of the biggest hits from Bruno Mars, Adele, and CeeLo Green. Phil’s trademark touch brings a polished and dynamic edge to this reimagining of “Freedom.”

David says, “ When I came out, George’s music took on a whole new meaning for me. I could feel him breaking out through his music that I craved to experience myself. It was like a motion helping me forward in my own journey. To honor that step ahead, I’m covering his song “Freedom” which again I can relate to so much. “Heaven knows I was just a young boy, didn’t know what I wanted to be.” Being in front of millions as a teenager on TV to now having to reshape who I am and what that means for me in the public eye, and hopefully sharing that spirit of George with today’s generation.”

David’s seventeen year career-long journey has always been aligned with George Michael in some fashion or another. The singer-songwriter recalled performing, “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” at the seventh season finale of “American Idol” as a duet with Sir Elton John, with George himself surprising the audience with a performance that same evening. David became quite emotional as he shared, “After so many years, I went back and listened to that song and had it on repeat. Because the meaning took on so much more than when I first heard it as a closeted 17-year-old on Idol. It holds the combination of feeling the pain life can bring, yet a hope for the future and empowerment that I needed — to feel seen, understood and keep going today. I am grateful for the genuine expression that was always felt in George’s voice as he sang.”

In 2023, David was invited to induct George into Project Angel Food’s “Path of Angels” star dedication ceremony in Hollywood. Archuleta, reflecting on George Michael's impact, remarked, “George Michael shattered barriers and defied stereotypes. His honesty became a beacon of hope for countless members of our community yearning for acceptance in a society that often dictated our identities for us.”

David Archuleta continues to carry on Michael’s torch, blending his powerful and heartfelt vocals with a track that celebrates self-liberation and resilience. “Freedom” is poised to resonate with listeners worldwide, offering both nostalgia for longtime fans of George Michael and excitement for new audiences discovering this song for the first time.

Now, as David continues to unlock new levels of freedom with his own music and beyond, Archuleta has found an endless source of inspiration in his growing passion for dancing, raves, and festival culture. “EDM festivals and dancing have been a new way of feeling a sense of community and togetherness that I was worried I would lose,” he says. “Feeling a oneness through music and dancing is so magical and therapeutic—it’s freeing and also creative. It has encouraged me to be more fearless and to not be afraid to express myself in more creative ways.”

Since first stepping into the pop spotlight at age 17, David Archuleta has embodied the kind of genuine star power that can’t be manufactured. After years of dazzling audiences with his radiant personality and phenomenal voice—a journey that’s included turning out multiple platinum-selling hits, achieving global acclaim as a captivating live performer, and emerging as an undeniable fixture on the pop-culture scene—the Miami-born singer/songwriter experienced a major personal transformation that radically altered his identity as an artist. As shown on his recent single “Hell Together,” Archuleta has dramatically expanded the landscape of his songwriting and devoted himself to making pop music with equal parts uncompromising emotion and exhilarating impact.

Photo credit: Irvin Rivera

