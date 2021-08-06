Darro Shares Music Video For 'Runs On Guilt'

Today, Asian-American emo artist, Darro, shares the music video for his newest single, "Runs On Guilt."

The video depicts a toxic zombie "love story" with Darro sharing, "This video is a satire on toxic and manipulative relationships, where both partners are essentially dead locked in this relationship together." He continues, "This is actually why I chose to use undead zombies as the main characters. In the end, they both tragically accept their fate that they are destined to be together for all eternity."

"Runs On Guilt" is available on all streaming platforms here: https://links.darrochea.com/.

An ethereal emblem of emo rock, Brooklyn's Darro puts a modern spin on 2000s alternative trends. The singer/songwriter incorporates anthemic, pop-punk dynamics and passion-fueled lyrical themes to create a distinctive style that's grounded in the human experience-and a unique one at that. Shortly after the release of his debut EP Nostalgia in 2017, Darro received a precarious diagnosis; At the age of twenty-four, he'd developed a brain tumor that necessitated surgery and extensive rehabilitation. Just months after his emergence into the music scene, he found himself having to relearn not just how to sing, but to speak in general.

Miraculously, the musician began writing again in early 2018. His next single, "You're Not Insane," dropped in the summer of 2019 and garnered considerable attention, with the accompanying music video premiering as a Billboard exclusive the following month. He went on to drop two more standalone tracks, "Undefined" and "Paralyzed," the latter of which premiered via V13.

In November 2020, he released his debut full-length album, Songs of Recovery, which chronicles the challenges the artist faced in light of his affliction. Charting at #11 on the iTunes Rock Albums and earning a feature alongside the likes of The Killers in Music Connection Magazine, Darro unequivocally demonstrated his potential as a mainstream success story. Now, working on the next iteration of his discography, Darro is looking to demonstrate his progression and has teamed up accordingly with producer Kris Crummett. With his new music, Darro seeks to modernize his sound even further, employing hip-hop and electronic elements to create danceable tracks that are still ripe with his signature emotionality.