Dark Station Releases Haunting New Video for Single HEROES

Dark Station has released a haunting new video for their single "Heroes" off of their anticipated debut album "Down in the Dark" set to release in 2019.

The video can be seen here.

""Heroes" was one of the first songs we wrote with our producer Gus Cryns. I was really happy with how the instrumentals turned out, and once the vocals were laid down, I knew we had something special" says Kyle Ort.

He adds, "This was our first time working with Erez Bader (director) for the "Heroes" video. We weren't sure how it would turn out, but he was able to bring our vision to life and create something that all of us are extremely proud of."

In the spring of 2018, five Southern California musicians came together, leaving their respective projects behind, to form a new band. A band with the ability to seamlessly transition from crushingly heavy riffs to unforgettably haunting melodies and lyrics. With inspiration drawing from the top late 90's and early 00's rock bands, there's a certain familiarity to the music that's refreshing and yet evolved into what can only be described as Dark Station. "Down in The Dark" is poised to cement the band's name as a commendable force in the rock world. With rock on the rise, Dark Station has risen to the challenge of aiding in rock's revival.

This is the new age. This is Dark Station.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You