Darius Rucker Announces Intimate Theater Tour

Three-time GRAMMY Award winner Darius Rucker has been teasing new music, posting photos back in the studio recording his first solo album since 2017's When Was The Last Time. With new music on the horizon, fans knew the touring news wasn't far behind.

This morning he announces Darius Rucker Live set for early 2022, visiting iconic venues across the country for intimate theater performances, offering fans a new way to see the man whose voice The New Yorker celebrates as "extraordinary: rich, round, and full of nuance" and who Rolling Stone praises as one of Country music's "most reliable acts" with "his gift for choosing just the right set list."

"It's been a dream of mine for a while to bring our show to these beautiful theaters," notes Rucker. "Some of my favorite venue memories over the years are at places like the Apollo in New York or the Royal Albert Hall in London, as it's just a different experience when you're that close. With Hootie, we went straight from playing dive bars to arenas, so there are still a lot of theatres I've never had the opportunity to play. I'll just say that this tour will have a lot of firsts, even for me."

Beginning Thursday, Feb. 17 in Philadelphia, Darius Rucker Live produced by Live Nation visits classic theaters in 13 cities including a stop in St. Louis at the Fabulous Fox Theatre on Thursday, March 17 at 8 p.m. with support from Caylee Hammack.

"One of the most common questions I got asked last year was if I had picked up a new hobby during quarantine," Rucker shares. "I always answered that I was trying to learn piano, and someone asked if I was any good yet. J.T. Harding heard my response in that interview - 'I can't play piano like Ray Charles' - and knew we had to write a song around that line."

Rucker will celebrate the news of the new tour with a performance of his current single, "My Masterpiece," during an appearance this Friday, Nov. 5 on ABC's "Good Morning America." Written by Rucker together with Josh Osborne, J.T. Harding and Ross Copperman, the same foursome behind his recent No. 1 hit "Beers And Sunshine."

"My Masterpiece" will be featured on Rucker's forthcoming album planned for release next year.

Tour Dates

February 17 - Philadelphia, Pa. - The Met

February 18 - Pittsburgh, Pa. - The Benedum Center

February 19* - Columbus, Ohio - Palace Theatre

February 24 - Boston, Mass. - Wang Theatre at the Boch Center

February 25 - New York, N.Y. - Beacon Theatre

March 3 - Milwaukee, Wis. - Riverside Theatre

March 4 - Minneapolis, Minn. - The Orpheum Theater

March 17 - St. Louis, Mo. - The Fabulous Fox Theatre

March 18 - Indianapolis, Ind. - Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

March 24 - Chicago, Ill. - Chicago Theatre

March 25 - Detroit, Mich. - Fox Theatre

April 1 - New Orleans, La. - Saenger Theatre

April 28** - Greensboro, N.C. - Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

April 29** - Chattanooga, Tenn. - Soldier and Sailors Memorial Auditorium

April 30** - Atlanta, Ga. - Fox Theatre

** tickets on sale December 17

* support TBD