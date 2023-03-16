Danny Golden to Release 'Being There' Album in May

Austin-based singer/songwriter Danny Golden announced today his new indie rock album, titled "Being There," that is set to release on Friday, May 5, 2023. Coinciding with the album announcement, Golden has simultaneously released two singles off the LP, "Orion" and "Do You Really Wanna Do It?" as well as an animated music video for "Orion."

Danny Golden is a singer/songwriter based in Austin, Texas. Golden's career has been one of reinvention and he believes the songwriter's job is to investigate the depths of emotions and bring some meaning back to the surface through music.

After completing his college thesis in 2015 - a collection of re-arranged and performed Bach compositions on bluegrass instruments - he set his sights on Austin to become a songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and multi-genre artist.

Since then, he has toured nationally with his band and performed alongside artists such as David Ramirez and Matthew Logan Vasquez (of Delta Spirit), and has been featured in Billboard, Under The Radar, mxdwn and more.

Danny Golden's upcoming indie rock album "Being There," recorded with producer Jason Burt, also known as Electrophunck (producer for Leon Bridges, John Mayer, Paul Cauthen and many more), was born out of spontaneity and no restrictions. That free-spirited approach informs the record, which is tied together by compositional strength and stellar performances.

Throughout the album, you'll hear flavors of indie rock, Americana, a pure experimental and transcendental layering of sounds, a fusion of styles from past and present. The album also includes backing from friends: Nik Lee from Texas Gentlemen, Spice & Uncle Roy of Sir Woman, Amber Baker (drummer for Jon Batiste) and more.

"Being There" is exactly what Golden advocates for when listening to this album. To just be here, to just be present. Feel what you feel. Each track delves deep into the human experience and each creates a different journey with its lyrics, while its instrumental beauty and Golden's voice force you to close your eyes and sway to the groove. Golden truly believes that this album and its songs are as much yours as they are his.

Regarding the first two singles, "Orion" serves as the entry point that transports you into Golden's sonic universe and takes listeners into flight, while the sounds of "Do You Really Wanna Do It?" land back on solid ground of vintage rock and roll.

Listen to the new single here:

Watch the "Orion" music video here: