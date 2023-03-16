Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Danny Golden to Release 'Being There' Album in May

Danny Golden to Release 'Being There' Album in May

The new album will be released on May 5.

Mar. 16, 2023  

Austin-based singer/songwriter Danny Golden announced today his new indie rock album, titled "Being There," that is set to release on Friday, May 5, 2023. Coinciding with the album announcement, Golden has simultaneously released two singles off the LP, "Orion" and "Do You Really Wanna Do It?" as well as an animated music video for "Orion."

Danny Golden is a singer/songwriter based in Austin, Texas. Golden's career has been one of reinvention and he believes the songwriter's job is to investigate the depths of emotions and bring some meaning back to the surface through music.

After completing his college thesis in 2015 - a collection of re-arranged and performed Bach compositions on bluegrass instruments - he set his sights on Austin to become a songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and multi-genre artist.

Since then, he has toured nationally with his band and performed alongside artists such as David Ramirez and Matthew Logan Vasquez (of Delta Spirit), and has been featured in Billboard, Under The Radar, mxdwn and more.

Danny Golden's upcoming indie rock album "Being There," recorded with producer Jason Burt, also known as Electrophunck (producer for Leon Bridges, John Mayer, Paul Cauthen and many more), was born out of spontaneity and no restrictions. That free-spirited approach informs the record, which is tied together by compositional strength and stellar performances.

Throughout the album, you'll hear flavors of indie rock, Americana, a pure experimental and transcendental layering of sounds, a fusion of styles from past and present. The album also includes backing from friends: Nik Lee from Texas Gentlemen, Spice & Uncle Roy of Sir Woman, Amber Baker (drummer for Jon Batiste) and more.

"Being There" is exactly what Golden advocates for when listening to this album. To just be here, to just be present. Feel what you feel. Each track delves deep into the human experience and each creates a different journey with its lyrics, while its instrumental beauty and Golden's voice force you to close your eyes and sway to the groove. Golden truly believes that this album and its songs are as much yours as they are his.

Regarding the first two singles, "Orion" serves as the entry point that transports you into Golden's sonic universe and takes listeners into flight, while the sounds of "Do You Really Wanna Do It?" land back on solid ground of vintage rock and roll.

Listen to the new single here:

Watch the "Orion" music video here:



Kool Keith & Real Bad Man Release New Single The Great Marlowe Photo
Kool Keith & Real Bad Man Release New Single 'The Great Marlowe'
Serpent brings Real Bad Man together with the inimitable Kool Keith and after announcing their forthcoming collaborative project with “Fire & Ice,” which also featured Slug from Atmosphere and Ice-T, the duo is now back with Serpent’s second focus track “The Great Marlowe.”  “The Great Marlowe” is now available.
Ill Communication Release New Track From Upcoming Album Photo
Ill Communication Release New Track From Upcoming Album
After playing and touring North America and Europe in bands such as The Warriors, Diehard Youth, No Motiv, Retaliate and Gravemaker, They named the band, wrote some music and started playing out. Soon after they recorded two EPs that where released online as well as a one sided 12” on Another City Records.
French 79 Returns With New Album Teenagers in May Photo
French 79 Returns With New Album 'Teenagers' in May
French 79—the musical alias of French producer, remixer and songwriter Simon Henner— have announced their next album. In conjunction, French 79 premieres the album’s latest single “Like is Like” alongside an accompanying music video. The video was directed by a pair of Henner’s lifelong friends and creative collaborators who go by the name Cauboyz.
Mickela Mallozzis Bare Feet Tours Heading to Ireland in October 2023 Photo
Mickela Mallozzi's Bare Feet Tours Heading to Ireland in October 2023
The itinerary will emulate the TV series, which streams on PBS and Amazon Prime Video, allowing guests to discover Ireland’s dance, food and cultural legacy first-hand. Guests will be fully immersed in Irish culture through the art of dance, history, and food. This ten day tour travels through the city center of Dublin to the cliffs of Dingle. 

From This Author - Michael Major


The A.M.s Reimagine Radiohead's 'No Surprises'The A.M.s Reimagine Radiohead's 'No Surprises'
March 16, 2023

Indie folk duo The A.M.s have released their latest single, “No Surprises,” a cover off of Radiohead’s 1997 release, OK Computer. “No Surprises” is the first single the pair has released following the debut of their album, Ignite The Sky, released last year. The album, a 13-track project, touches on themes of family, longing, and belonging.
RYAN OAKES Announces Debut Headline TourRYAN OAKES Announces Debut Headline Tour
March 16, 2023

Alt/hip hop artist Ryan Oakes is excited to announce his first-ever headline tour of the U.S. The dates start in Phoenix, AZ on May 14 and conclude on June 2 in Los Angeles, CA with a show at the Peppermint Club. The “Wake Up” tour makes stops in, among other markets, Nashville, TN, Chicago, IL and Brooklyn’s Baby’s All Right for a show on May 24. 
Rudy Royston Follows Up Acclaimed Flatbed Buggy With 'DAY' Dedicated to Ritchie Royston and Ron MilesRudy Royston Follows Up Acclaimed Flatbed Buggy With 'DAY' Dedicated to Ritchie Royston and Ron Miles
March 16, 2023

Rudy Royston, first-call drummer with Bill Frisell, Dave Douglas, Noah Preminger, Rudresh Mahanthappa and a host of others, is proud to present DAY, his fifth release for Greenleaf Music. DAY is the second outing from Flatbed Buggy, the adventurous, sonically varied small group that Royston premiered on the acclaimed 2018 album of that name.
Holy Roller Baby to Release Bluesy Rock n' Roll Cover of Edwyn Collins 'A Girl Like You'Holy Roller Baby to Release Bluesy Rock n' Roll Cover of Edwyn Collins 'A Girl Like You'
March 16, 2023

Dallas, TX-based rock & roll collective HOLY ROLLER BABY have shared their first new music since the release of their 2020 debut album FRENZY with a swagger-filled cover of Edwyn Collins’ 1994 hit single “A Girl Like You.” HOLY ROLLER BABY frontman/founder Jared Mullins was inspired to cover the track.
Peacock Orders MONK Movie Starring Tony ShalhoubPeacock Orders MONK Movie Starring Tony Shalhoub
March 16, 2023

Peacock has announced MR. MONK'S LAST CASE: A MONK MOVIE, based on the Emmy Award-winning, critically-acclaimed, fan-favorite USA comedy starring Tony Shalhoub (MONK, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) about a brilliant San Francisco-based detective with obsessive-compulsive disorder. 
share