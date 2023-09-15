Danielle Ponder Drops Deluxe Edition of 'Some Of Us Are Brave'

The release of the deluxe album, available on digital platforms, coincides with a repress of the highly sought after Some Of Us Are Brave vinyl album in new colorways.

Sep. 15, 2023

The digital deluxe edition of Danielle Ponder’s critically acclaimed album, Some Of Us Are Brave, has been releasedvia Future Classic. The release of the deluxe album, available only on digital platforms, coincides with a repress of the highly sought after Some Of Us Are Brave vinyl album in new colorways.

The deluxe album is a revealing continuation of Ponder’s full length debut, fluctuating between alternative soul and hip hop to tell stories of the Black experience and of personal heartbreak. The deluxe edition features Ponder’s latest single and fan favorite, “Roll The Credits,” which the artist shared earlier this year, as well as three unheard live versions of LP tracks, one album demo and a remix from soul funk musician & producer Georgia Anne Muldrow.

At the hands of Georgia Anne Muldrow, the remix of title track “Some Of Us Are Brave” underlines the malleability of Danielle’s messages and music into funky, soulful beats. The live versions highlight performances from the studio at LA’s independent radio station KCRW and the acclaimed Jazz Cafe in London, and the album closes with an original demo of “Someone Like You,” one of the first iterations of a song that has captured audiences around the world.

Some Of Us Are Brave was released last year to widespread critical praise, kicking off a landmark 2022 for Ponder who made her first appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” performed her song “Someone Like You” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” was the guest artist on the season finale of “Live Wire,” featured on “CBS Saturday Morning” as part of their Saturday Sessions series and made her television debut on the long-running soap opera “General Hospital.”

In Ponder’s life, bravery manifested in the decision to leave her successful day job as a public defender to pursue singing and songwriting full time. Ponder had always been musical but chose to pursue a career in law after her brother received a 20-year sentence due to a “three strikes” law.

But even as she became a tireless advocate for justice in her community—first as a public defender and later as a diversity, equity and inclusion officer in that same office—music was never far away; she remembers a time when she did a small tour in Europe and was back in court the following Monday. There eventually came a time to choose one, and so she leapt.

DANIELLE PONDER LIVE

September 14 - September 17—Louisville, KY—Bourbon & Beyond
September 29 - October 1—Dana Point, CA— Ohana Fest
October 6—Rochester, NY—The Essex
October 7—Rochester, NY—The Essex
October 19—Brooklyn, NY—Brooklyn Steel*
October 20—Boston, MA—House of Blues Boston*
October 28—Atlanta, GA—ONE Musicfest
December 5—Austin, TX—Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater
December 6—Austin, TX—Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater
December 8—Dallas, TX—The Factory in Deep Ellum
December 9—Houston, TX—House of Blues Houston
*Supporting The Teskey Brothers
†Supporting Black Pumas

Photo credit: Olivia McDowell



