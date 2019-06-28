Daniel Caesar Releases Surprise New Album

About to break the internet, GRAMMY® Award-winning R&B singer, songwriter, and artist Daniel Caesar surprises listeners everywhere with the release of his brand new full-length, CASE STUDY 01-arriving today. Get it HERE.

He introduces the record with the LEAD SINGLE "LOVE AGAIN" BY DANIEL CAESAR & BRANDY. Over a smoky beat enhanced by swells of guitar and keys, he locks into a heavenly and hypnotic harmony with none other than the legendary Brandy. These two voices merge their respective eras of R&B and deliver a blockbuster timeless collaboration steeped in sweet soul. It hinges on a redemptive and real refrain, "If you can take my hand, I promise we'll find love again."

The album as a whole represents Caesar's continued evolution as one of R&B's most undeniable outliers.

Today, Daniel Caesar also announces his CASE STUDY 01:TOUR PT. 1, with dates kicking off July 20 in Jakarta, Indonesia and visiting major markets across Asia before beginning his U.S. dates, ultimately concluding in Vancouver, BC on November 28. Special guest Koffee joins Daniel Caesar on select North American dates.

Presales for the U.S. dates launch July 1 at 12pm local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning July 2 at 12pm local time. For dates in Canada, presale launches July 3 & 4 at 12pm local time and general sales go live July 5 at 12pm local time. Get tickets HERE.

Track listing:

1. ENTROPY

2. CYANIDE

3. LOVE AGAIN (Daniel Caesar & Brandy)

4. FRONTAL LOBE MUZIK (feat. Pharrell)

5. OPEN UP

6. RESTORE THE FEELING (feat. Sean Leon & Jacob Collier)

7. SUPERPOSITION (feat. John Mayer)

8. TOO DEEP TO TURN BACK

9. COMPLEXITIES

10. ARE YOU OKAY?

Get ready to experience CASE STUDY 01 today!!!

Daniel Caesar makes R&B that sounds like a dream, ebbing and flowing between waves of gospel eloquence, alternative experimentation, and pop ambition. This outlier presentation established him as a pioneering force on 2017's Freudian. The breakout album yielded the smash, "Best Part" [feat. H.E.R.], which not only garnered a 2018 GRAMMY® Award in the category of "Best R&B Performance," but it also clocked half-a-billion cumulative streams. Also anchored by "Get You" [feat. Kali Uchis] (225 million Spotify streams), "We Find Love" (63 million Spotify streams), and "Hold Me Down" (49 million Spotify streams), the total tally on Freudian surpassed 1 billion within just two years-all independently. At the JUNO Awards, it took home "R&B/Soul Recording of the Year." Meanwhile, he attracted further praise from Pitchfork, NPR, and more. Between multiple number ones and sold out shows everywhere, Caesar emerged as an undeniable presence.

Now, he invites listeners closer than ever on his new album. Fall into his embrace.





