Dan Wilson Releases New Song A MODEST PROPOSAL As Part of His Monthly Singles Series

Today, the GRAMMY-winning songwriter Dan Wilson released a new song "A Modest Proposal" following his announcement last year that he will begin releasing a new song each month in lieu of full length album in 2019. These songs, which include "The Rules," "Fly Safe," "Uncanny Valley" and "We Ain't Telling," follow the release of his critically-acclaimed 2017 solo album Re-Covered where he revisited songs he wrote with other artists including Adele, Chris Stapleton and others.

Today, Clash Music shared "A Modest Proposal" and said, "...it's melodically astute, with Dan Wilson managing to conjure a superbly infectious ear-worm melody to sit alongside his perfectly framed words."

Listen to "A Modest Proposal" via YouTube:

"I've always liked the title of the Jonathan Swift pamphlet, which reads more like a new episode of 'Black Mirror' than a 300-year-old populist satire," explains Wilson. "So I borrowed it for this song about something completely different. 'Would you choose never if you couldn't have all my time?' Maybe partial commitment is all anyone really can muster, and anyway with musicians it's already hard to get more than that. This song wonders if 'some commitment' is a good enough proposal, or if maybe it's just too modest."

As a highly sought after songwriter and producer, Wilson continues to collaborate with a stylistically diverse array of artists. Recently, collaborations include the title track to Noah Kahan's album "Busyhead" and recent and upcoming releases from Rhye, Alec Benjamin, James Bay, Phantogram and Leon Bridges.

Dan Wilson's publishing company A Song Can Be About Anything Music, who represents songwriter Jenny Owen Youngs, recently won an ASCAP Pop Music Award for Panic! At The Disco's "High Hopes."

For the last four years, Wilson has been publishing a video series titled Words & Music in Six Seconds. First via the now defunct Vine and now on Instagram, Wilson gives tidbits about songwriting, life, the creative process, working relationships, and lots more all in compact, 6-second videos. Follow @danwilsonmusic to watch.

Wilson's band Semisonic has just announced they will perform at Summerfest on July 6 and Basilica Block Party on July 12 in Minneapolis, MN.





