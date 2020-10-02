Dallas String Quartet Unveils Energetic Single & Music Video For 'Rain On Me'

DSQ has performed for Presidents Obama and Bush, the College Football Playoffs, NBA, and NFL organizations.

Today, international music sensation Dallas String Quartet released their vibrant new single and music video for "Rain On Me." The upbeat and colorful rendition of Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's award-winning song dazzles and is sure to make listeners dance their hearts out in their living rooms.

Watch below!

Affectionately called DSQ by fans, the group is referred to as "Bach meets Bon Jovi" and compared to artists like Lindsey Stirling and 2Cellos.



DSQ has performed for Presidents Obama and Bush, the College Football Playoffs, NBA, and NFL organizations. They've sold out concert venues like the House of Blues and symphony halls and have played alongside Josh Groban, Chicago, and the Trans-Siberian Orchestra. You'll find the group's music featured by ESPN, A&E, The Wall Street Journal and prominent Spotify playlists such as Pop Goes Classical and Sinfonía Hipster.

Dallas String Quartet was founded in 2007 by violist Ion Zanca. A fusion of contemporary classical and pop music, DSQ uses both traditional and electric strings performing as a quartet with the full accompaniment of drums and guitar. They are known for their eclectic renditions of anything from Guns N' Roses 'Sweet Child of Mine' to Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's 'Señorita.'

DSQ has nearly 40 million streams on Spotify and one million streams per week on Pandora.



For more information on DSQ visit www.dallasstringquartet.com.



