Daisy the Great Share 'Tough Kid' From Forthcoming EP

indie pop band Daisy the Great share “Tough Kid,” the second song from their upcoming EP, which will be released October 6th.

““Tough Kid” is a really special song to us. We’ve been holding on to this song for a while and as we’re putting it out now, it almost seems like our younger selves are teaching us this lesson all over again. The song is about feeling scared that you’re not able to keep up, like you’re all scrambled up and overwhelmed and ten steps behind everyone else.

It’s about wanting to be able to handle everything and not understanding how it seems like everyone else can do it all. The song is a wish to talk yourself out of your insecurities. We hope that it can be a safe spot for anyone feeling that way - we’ve been there and we hope the song can be a reminder to trust your own instincts and believe in yourself and allow yourself space to mess up.” – Daisy the Great

The band’s sophomore album, ALL YOU NEED IS TIME, has surpassed 260 million global streams, and their five-week US tour was a smashing success, nearly selling out entirely. To continue the touring success and build up to the new EP, the band will embark on a European Tour later this month with Liza Anne in Ljubljana, Slovenia and continue through to the end of September. The headline tour features stops at festivals including Superbloom in Munich and Reeperbahn in Hamburg.

DAISY THE GREAT EUROPE TOUR DATES

AUGUST

30 – Ljubljana, SI – Kino Siska

31 – Vienna, AT – Chelsea

SEPTEMBER

2 – Munich, DE – Superbloom Festival

4 – Milano, IT – Base

6 – Aarau, CH – Kiff

8 – Frankfurt, DE – Nachtleben

9 – Dresden, DE – Sound Of Bronkow Festival

11 – Lille, F – L´aeronef

12 – London, UK – Moth Club

13 – Manchester, UK – Yes

15 – Dublin, IE – Workmans

16 – Belfast, IE – Deers Head

18 – Paris, F – La Boule Noir

19 – Antwerp, BE – Amor

20 – Cologne, DE – Helios37

21 – Rotterdam, NL – Rotown

22-23 – Hamburg, DE – Reeperbahn Festival

24 – Copenhagen, DK – Vega

25 – Berlin, DE – Badehaus

26 – Munich, DE – Kranhalle



