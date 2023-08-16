Daisy the Great Share 'Tough Kid' From Forthcoming EP

Their new EP will be released October 6th.
indie pop band Daisy the Great share “Tough Kid,” the second song from their upcoming EP, which will be released October 6th.
““Tough Kid” is a really special song to us. We’ve been holding on to this song for a while and as we’re putting it out now, it almost seems like our younger selves are teaching us this lesson all over again. The song is about feeling scared that you’re not able to keep up, like you’re all scrambled up and overwhelmed and ten steps behind everyone else.
It’s about wanting to be able to handle everything and not understanding how it seems like everyone else can do it all. The song is a wish to talk yourself out of your insecurities. We hope that it can be a safe spot for anyone feeling that way - we’ve been there and we hope the song can be a reminder to trust your own instincts and believe in yourself and allow yourself space to mess up.” – Daisy the Great
The band’s sophomore album, ALL YOU NEED IS TIME, has surpassed 260 million global streams, and their five-week US tour was a smashing success, nearly selling out entirely. To continue the touring success and build up to the new EP, the band will embark on a European Tour later this month with Liza Anne in Ljubljana, Slovenia and continue through to the end of September. The headline tour features stops at festivals including Superbloom in Munich and Reeperbahn in Hamburg.
AUGUST
30 – Ljubljana, SI – Kino Siska
31 – Vienna, AT – Chelsea
SEPTEMBER
2 – Munich, DE – Superbloom Festival
4 – Milano, IT – Base
6 – Aarau, CH – Kiff
8 – Frankfurt, DE – Nachtleben
9 – Dresden, DE – Sound Of Bronkow Festival
11 – Lille, F – L´aeronef
12 – London, UK – Moth Club
13 – Manchester, UK – Yes
15 – Dublin, IE – Workmans
16 – Belfast, IE – Deers Head
18 – Paris, F – La Boule Noir
19 – Antwerp, BE – Amor
20 – Cologne, DE – Helios37
21 – Rotterdam, NL – Rotown
22-23 – Hamburg, DE – Reeperbahn Festival
24 – Copenhagen, DK – Vega
25 – Berlin, DE – Badehaus
26 – Munich, DE – Kranhalle
