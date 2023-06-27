DYLVN Releases New EP 'Tell Them Stories'

DYLVN has released his EP “Tell Them Stories.”

Growing up in San Clemente, CA, DYLVN performed on stage from a young age. After graduating, his friends encouraged him to pursue music, where he began channeling his emotions into songwriting.

In 2020, he released his first single “Dust of Love", which saw some success across socials, proving there was an audience for his music. In 2021, DYLVN released his debut album, Falling Far From Home, a collection of songs that dive into his personal life experiences and heartbreak.

After spending some time in the studio in early 2022, DYLVN released “Drunk on Drugs,” which garnered 5.5 million views across TikTok and Instagram, once again proving there is a space/ audience for his music.

Now in 2023, DYLVN is ready to release his next project titled ‘Tell Them Stories’, which is an ode to all of the people in his life that have believed in him and his music.