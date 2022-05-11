D.R.U.G.S Release 'Outcasts Vs. Everyone' With Brennan Savage

Destroy Rebuild Until God Shows (D.R.U.G.S) have released a new single and music video for "Outcasts Vs. Everyone" feat. Brennan Savage, which is premiering now on YouTube. The band hosted a Q+A with fans before the new video was released.

The song is taken from the bands forthcoming, highly anticipated new album 'DESTROY REBUILD' which will be released June 17, 2022 through Equal Vision Records/Velocity Records.

"Outcasts Vs Everyone is a reminder that it's not only OKAY, but encouraged, to go against the grain when it comes to being yourself," says vocalist Craig Owens on the new song. "You're individuality is what makes you beautiful. The song is a stark reminder in its spirit of unity that you're never as alone as you think you are."

D.R.U.G.S previously released the singles and music videos for "Brighter Side", "Satellites In Motion" and "DESTINY" which are available for streaming now and can be found on 'DESTROY REBUILD'

'DESTROY REBUILD' is first release since 2011's acclaimed self-titled debut album. Craig Owens is once again at the project's helm and has orchestrated a band and record that is sure not just to catch your attention but also keep it. 'DESTROY REBUILD,' offers listeners the uniquely nostalgic D.R.U.G.S. sound they have been craving while also exploring new territories making 'DESTROY REBUILD' the perfect progression and exciting new chapter.

To capture this sound, Owens connected with A-List producer Howard Benson whose past work with My Chemical Romance and The All-American Rejects heavily influenced the modern alternative rock world. Benson's raw talent for recording helped shape the structures and harmonies of the album. Owens found this collaborative process cathartic and embraced his newfound flow of creativity.

Watch the new music video here:

D.R.U.G.S Upcoming Tour Dates

w/ Crown The Empire, The Word Alive, Until I Wake

05/30 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

05/31 - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

06/01 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

06/03 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

06/04 - Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre

06/06 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

06/07 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

06/08 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

06/09 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

06/11 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

06/12 - Denver, CO @ Oriental Theatre

06/14 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

06/15 - Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall

06/17 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation

06/18 - Columbus, OH @ King of Clubs

06/20 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls

06/21 - Toronto, ON @ Opera House

06/22 - New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

06/24 - Reading, PA @ Reverb

06/25 - Boston, MA @ Paradise

06/26 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

06/28 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

06/29 - Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

07/01 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

07/03 - San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center