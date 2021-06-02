DOUBLE VISION - THE FOREIGNER EXPERIENCE Announces Outdoor Summer Tour Dates

﻿

On the heels of four sold out shows at premier indoor venues in the Northeastern U.S., Double Vision - The Foreigner Experience is bringing their high-energy recreation of a live Foreigner concert to outdoor stages beginning in June at the 10,000-person capacity Mentor Civic Amphitheater in Mentor, Ohio.



Boasting some of New York City's top professional rock musicians, Double Vision is quickly becoming one of the most sought-after tribute acts touring today. This 7-piece band delivers an unparalleled level of integrity and technical prowess, resulting in a legitimate tribute and authentic performance.



On March 19th, they sold out one of the nation's top concert venues, Penns Peak in the Pocono Mountains of Lehigh Valley, PA, followed by 3 more consecutive sell outs; Daryl's House Club in Pawling, NY - the prestigious venue owned by Daryl Hall of Hall & Oates, where his award winning TV show "Live From Daryl's House"is filmed - on April 23rd; Rams Head On Stage in Annapolis, MD on May 13th; and Mauch Chunk Opera House in Jim Thorpe, PA on May 14th.



Members of Hollywood Nights, the top tribute to Bob Seger and the Silver Band, had some downtime on the weekend of April 23rd and made the trip to Daryl's House to check out the band and show their support. In a facebook post the next day, Hollywood Nights' lead vocalist Rick Murphy raved "Fantastic show! Great band, and a really nice group of guys. Definitely check them out if they're coming to a town near you. If you're a fan of Foreigner, THIS is the band to see!"



Multi-platinum, Grammy Award winning engineer/mixer Peter Moshay, who mixed the Daryl's House show and whose list of credits includes Hall & Oates, Barbra Streisand, and B.B. King, concurs. "Double Vision is the benchmark of tribute bands, they nail Foreigner like I've never heard before. 10/10. A+"



On June 1st, Double Vision began a run of outdoor performances starting with "Mentor Rocks," the largest outdoor concert series in Northeast Ohio. Shows are held at the $2.5 million, 7,500-square-foot Mentor Civic Amphitheater, featuring state of the art lighting and sound equipment, and twin 14-by-7-foot video screens. Admission is free to the public.



July performances include the West Virginia Freedom Festival (Logan, WV), Wicker Memorial Park (Highland, IN), Rockin' On The River (Lorain, OH), and River Rock at the Amp (Lorain, OH).



Second to none at recreating the masterful songs Foreigner fans worldwide have come to love, Double Vision brings audiences an unforgettable experience with ear to ear smiles, singing, dancing and clapping along to some of the greatest hit songs from the 70's & 80's, including "Juke Box Hero," "Hot Blooded," "Cold As Ice," "I Want To Know What Love Is," "Urgent," "Double Vision," "Head Games," "Feels Like the First Time," and more!



UPCOMING SHOWS:

June 1: Mentor, OH - Mentor Rocks

July 1: Logan, WV - West Virginia Freedom Festival

July 15: Highland, IN - Wicker Memorial Park

July 16: Lorain, OH - Rockin' On The River

July 17: Warren, OH - River Rock at the Amp

July 30: Red Bank, NJ - The Vogel

August 6: Long Island, NY - Tilles Center Outdoor Arts Plaza

August 13: Salisbury, MA - Blue Ocean Music Hall

September 10: Vineland, NJ - The Landis Theater

November 5: North Tonawanda, NY - Riviera Theatre

December 3: Pawling, NY - Daryl's House

January 7: West Chester, PA - Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center



For more info on Double Vision - The Foreigner Experience, visit www.doublevisiontheband.com.