DJO, Joe Keery from STRANGER THINGS, Announces New Album & Shares First Single

Djo, the solo project of musician / producer / actor Joe Keery, is back with new music. Today, Djo announces his new album DECIDE out September 16th. Late last week, the Djo hotline went up allowing fans to dial (928)-8-DECIDE to hear a trippy 8-bit audio teaser. Today, he has released the first single from the forthcoming record - "Change." "Change" is a psych-funk journey with heavy synths and influences as wide reaching as Parliament Funkadelic and the 70's glam of T. Rex.

Djo's new album, DECIDE will be released on September 16th and is the follow up to TWENTY TWENTY, his 2019 critically acclaimed guitar-forward record and his first solo-effort since departing his band, the Chicago psych rock outfit Post Animal. Keery -who is of course also known far and wide for his acclaimed acting roles in such blockbuster projects as Stranger Things - has been making music since his teens, spending over two years with Post Animal before making his solo debut as Djo.

DECIDE was created with musician / engineer Adam Thein throughout the pandemic with final recording taking place at Sound Factory in Los Angeles. DECIDE serves as a sort of aural history of Keery's late 20's. It features reflections on growth, relationships and navigating it all in a world filled with technology at its center. It's his sonic ambitions however that take these introspections and melt them into a warped reality with each layered synth pulling the listener's emotional strings.

From the release of TWENTY TWENTY and subsequent singles, Djo's music has had an enormous amount of success. #Djo has racked up nearly 42 million hits on TikTok , has over 100 million global Spotify and Apple streams and over 133,000 Shazams. Keery self-releases all his music through AWAL.

Djo has been performing live throughout 2022, road-testing the songs from Decide and making appearances so far this year at Shaky Knees, Boston Calling and Bottle Rock festivals. Fans can catch him this summer and fall at Lollapalooza, Sea Hear Now and AUSTIN CITY LIMITS Festival.

Djo - the critically acclaimed brainchild of multi-talented musician/actor Joe Keery - makes its long awaited return with the game-changing new album, DECIDE. A spellbinding collage of snaky pop hooks, neon melodies, and deeply personal singer-songwriter lyricism, the album melds high-tech songcraft with quick wit, irrepressible spirit, and an impressive breadth of vision that showcases glowing synths and big beats over the trippy guitars that defined 2019's acclaimed debut, TWENTY TWENTY.

Blissed-out bops like "Change" see Keery delving deep into a broad spectrum of eclectic influences, deconstructing hyperpop, euphoric psychedelia, spiky new wave, and symphonic 70's rock into something utterly unique via dauntless melodies and technical innovation.

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

July 30 - Bottom Lounge - Chicago, IL - SOLD OUT

July 31 - Lollapalooza - Chicago, IL

Sept 17 - Sea, Hear, Now Festival - Asbury Park, NJ

Oct 15 - Austin City Limits, Austin, TX

Photo Credit: Dana Trippe