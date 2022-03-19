DJ Sigala Collaborates with Grammy Winner TiÃ«sto for Remix of 'Melody'

DJ, producer and artist Sigala joins forces with GRAMMYÂ® Award-winning, RIAA platinum-certified international icon TiÃ«sto for a storming remix of his new single 'Melody', which is out now via Ministry of Sound. TiÃ«sto has transformed 'Melody', working his progressive magic and matching his own grade of dance with Sigala's singalong-style mass appeal. With epic builds and releases, the song has never sounded more powerful as the two major forces in dance music join forces in this genre-bending banger.

With TiÃ«sto's esteemed production approach, the track takes on a whole new life of its own, calling for a classically rhythmic contortion of euphoric synthwork from the acclaimed producer and DJ. Back in 2020, TiÃ«sto remixed Sigala's hit 'Lasting Lover', which features James Arthur.

'Melody' is undoubtedly set to be the soundtrack of 2022 and has already amassed a staggering 15 million streams. Last week Sigala surprised fans by releasing a reimagined version of the track, which featured ZieZie and was remixed by Banx & Ranx.

Listen to 'Melody' ft. ZieZie (Banx & Ranx remix)

Sigala explains; "Melody was written at my studio in London with a group of close friends, who I have known for a long time. We set out to create an unforgettable melody and ended up using that concept as the basis of the song. It's all about meeting somebody who you can't get out of your head! "I wanted this song to have an 'uplifting trance influence' similar to 'Wish You Well', as that remains one of my all-time favourite records."

'Melody' comes as Sigala's first release of the year, continuing on from a busy 2021, which saw his triumphant return to the live scene. After a Summer of Festival sets, which included headlining the dance stage at Boardmasters, Sigala went on to play to thousands of fans across his sold-out North American tour, stopping off for shows at New York's Marquee and completing a residency at Elia Beach Club in Las Vegas. He returned to continue his ever-popular UK tour of 'Sigalaland' shows, which culminated in a Christmas special at Ministry of Sound.

2022 is set to be another standout year for Sigala, who is looking forward to reengaging with his global fans and bringing the Sigala experience to more live electrifying shows for what is set to be an unforgettable summer.

'Melody' brings us one step closer to Sigala's banger-filled, highly anticipated sophomore album, which is set to be the soundtrack of the summer. The debut album 'Brighter Days' was the highest charting dance debut album of 2018, making it a BRIT certified breakthrough record with 136k+ sales in the UK alone.

ABOUT TIÃ‹STO

TiÃ«sto is a GrammyÂ® Award-winning, platinum-certified, international icon. The DJ and producer is the only artist to ever hold the titles of "The Greatest DJ of All Time" courtesy of Mixmag, and "#1 DJ" according to Rolling Stone. From his underground dance floor bangers to his high-profile Las Vegas residency and crossover success, TieÌˆsto created the blueprint that defines what it means to be a success in today's dance music world. In TiÃ«sto's true fashion, he continues expand across genres, always evolving his craft. With over 36 million albums sold, 10 billion cumulative streams, and a social platform with an audience exceeding 30 million fans spanning the globe, he continues to revolutionise the dance music landscape. TiÃ«sto's first release since signing with Atlantic Records, "The Business" has dominated airplay and charts worldwide since its September 2020 release, garnering over 1 billion streams to date, and is nominated for Best Dance/Electronic Recording at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards. It has also held a steady position on Apple & Spotify's "Today's Top Hits" & "Today's Hits" playlists and hit #1 at US Dance Radio. "The Business" is certified Platinum in 15 countries and gold in 8 countries and has held a place on the Top 10 official singles chart in 10 countries as well as Top 50 on Spotify in 31 countries. TiÃ«sto made history with single "Don't Be Shy" with Karol G, which marked the first English song ever for Karol G, and the first Latin Artist collaboration for TiÃ«sto. The third single from TiÃ«sto's upcoming album, "The Motto" with Ava Max, is out now with 437 million streams to date and sitting at #17 at Top 40 radio. Listen/watch

