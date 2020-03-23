DJ And Producer Shaun Frank Releases New Single Featuring Alicia Moffet

Multi-platinum selling DJ/Producer Shaun Frank releases his next collaboration, starring the vocals of Alicia Moffet for their single, 'On Your Mind' via Physical Presents. Shaun Frank is known for having helped The Chainsmokers' Andrew Taggart write & compose the Billboard #1 single and Diamond certified hit 'Closer' in the back of a tour bus, which has gone on to be listed as Billboards 13th biggest hit of all time, accumulating billions of streams and tens of millions of singles sold globally. His own release, 'Let You Get Away', garnered him huge success and received over 15 million streams online (8 million on Spotify alone), and earned him his first Juno Nomination for "Dance Recording of the Year". The producer has previously released music with other industry mammoths, including the likes of Steve Aoki, Oliver Heldens, DVBBS, KSHMR, Digital Farm Animals and Dragonette. Continuing his list of achievements with official remixes for The Chainsmokers, Duke Dumont, & Louis The Child, Shaun Frank has also performed at several world-renowned festivals including Tomorrowland, and EDC Las Vegas and has shared a stage with the likes of Tiesto, The Chainsmokers and Steve Aoki.

Also featured in 'On Your Mind' is Alicia Moffet, a young singer-songwriter from Quebec. The 21-year-old has a knack for translating her authentic and charming persona into song form. After just a few months of releasing music, the songstress sits at over 10 million plays across streaming platforms for her three singles, with a dedicated fan base of over 750K followers on social media, including more than 200K subscribers on YouTube. With momentum showing no signs of slowing down and her first EP release in the spring, 2020 is looking like it will be Alicia Moffet's biggest year to date.

While Shaun Frank is currently based in Toronto, he is originally from Vancouver. Finding influences in a wide variety of artists, the musician has the likes of Cassian, Duke Dumont, Dom Dolla, Mark Knight, Chris Lake and Rufus Du Sol on his speakers. His own sound sits in closer comparison to the likes of Calvin Harris, Disciples and Duke Dumont.

Drawing from classic house influences that meet the modern radio loving aspects of pop and EDM, Shaun Frank and Alicia Moffet have created the next dance track to grace your speakers. Whether lounging poolside with your friends or soaking up the sun on the beach, 'On Your Mind' allows the listener to embrace the world of warm summer fantasies. Moffet's voice soars as the beat rises to meet her, the two-building and spiralling upwards until the beat drops with driving piano chords and a grooving bassline.

Speaking of 'On Your Mind', Shaun Frank tells us, "The vocals are really fun on this record, and I wanted to do something with a classic house sound but with a modern twist...something almost Motown inspired. I actually started by making a slow old school funk style beat, and then sampled that and produced the song around it. Alicia really made the song come to life, the texture of her voice matches perfectly with the vibe I was going for. Very excited for the world to hear it!"

