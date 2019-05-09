DIY Grunge Duo Unknown Bodies Release Single JEWEL via CVLT Nation

Unknown Nobodies are an alt-rock grunge duo that may be new to the masses, but are far from unknown. With a cult following in their hometown of Baltimore, today they release their latest single 'Jewel' via CVLT Nation, and show the metal world why they are not only buzz-worthy, but noteworthy as well.



This perfect homage to the 90s will reignite your love for grunge and bring about a familiar comfort when rediscovering past music. The latest single is just a glimpse of what's to come from the bands self-released album "The Perplexed Sky" out June 1st.



Stream + Share 'Jewel'



Unknown Nobodies are an alt-rock duo out of Baltimore, MD that plays like a three-piece. Their newest release The Perplexed Sky is a story of highs and lows; of intense relationships, of bliss, delusion and the resurfacing of inner demons. Singer/songwriter Jack Murray plays with the idea of self in today's world, examining how self-perception is different than how others see us. He questions anonymity in an era where information is easy, but often misleading.



The Perplexed Sky was produced by J. Robbins at Magpie Cage in Baltimore. J's previous work includes Jawbox and Government Issue (member) as well as Clutch,Against Me!, and Jawbreaker (recording and production) among many others.



The band has its roots in Gainesville, FL where they released their first EP Kakistocracy

(2015), recorded by Roger Lima (Less Than Jake). Shortly after, Jack moved to NYC where the band released their second EP ...Or the Devil Will Get You recorded at If and Only If Productions in Brooklyn as well as a limited 7′′ split on Leesta Vall Sound Recordings. In 2017 Jack came to Baltimore and immersed himself in the local scene with an eye on recording a full-length album.



After quickly establishing a presence with a number of shows, the band began work on The Perplexed Sky in 2018. The band's live shows are an intense mix of noise, melody and broken strings. As a duo, Jack uses guitars with bass parts built-in. This creates separate bass and guitar sounds that feed into their own amplifiers, similar to 90's actLocal H, but with Jack's own technique and performance.



Drummer Korey Hershberger sets-up his kit catty-cornered at the front of the stage to directly engage the crowd. The band has played throughout the mid-Atlantic region opening for national acts such as Smile Empty Soul, Flaw, and legendary British post-punk band Skeletal Family. In a little over a year the band has played a number of Baltimore and DC venues including Baltimore Soundstage, The Black Cat, The Windup Space, Angel's Rock Bar at Power Plant Live!, The Crown, The Depot, Fishhead Cantina, Sparta Inn, Joe Squared, Seasons & Sessions and Mum's Bar, having

been invited to perform at all but a few by local and touring acts or promoters. They have also performed at festivals including the Liberty Musicfest in Philadelphia and the Jersey Shore Music Festival in Seaside Heights, NJ.



Influenced by bands such as The Wipers, Screaming Trees, REM, Agent Orange, Nirvana and the White Stripes, they are often described as ranging from surf punk to garage rock, alternative and even paisley underground. One promoter described their new album as "dream grunge alt- punk" while the album's producer J. Robbins said it reminded him of post-punk band The Chameleons.





