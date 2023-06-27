DINERS Share New Single 'DOMINO'

Diners has shared her new single “Domino” off their forthcoming Mo Troper-produced album DOMINO, out August 18th via Bar/None Records. The song is an instant classic, pitting Beach Boys-esque backing harmonies against crackling guitar chords.

Blue explains the song “is a jangling introspective rocker about reminding everybody to give themselves more grace and credit than they might think they deserve. This music was deeply inspired by Emitt Rhodes and has my favorite guitar solo on the record.”

The accompanying video features Blue and their bandmates, including Jeff Rosenstock, shooting hoops, driving around LA, and rocking out. Last month, Diners announced the record with the raucous lead single, “The Power.” Check out both videos below, and today’s premiere at Under the Radar, who wrote that "Domino" “encapsulates the enduring charm of seamless pop songwriting.”

Diners first began in Phoenix, crafting smart, lo-fi pop songs with a knack for impossibly catchy, inviting melodies. The forthcoming DOMINO comes in the wake of Blue's relocation to Los Angeles, and their coming out as transgender. Though the new songs don't explicitly reference her trans identity, Broderick believes the album couldn’t have been written without the freeing and energizing experience of coming out.

It’s also the loudest record they’ve ever made, thanks in part to producer and power pop enthusiast Mo Troper’s intent to wrangle Broderick’s soft spoken 70’s sound into a ripping rock n roll record. Though initially unmoored by all the cracking snares and guitar feedback, Blue explains “This is the rock record that I always wanted to make. I know that any time I turn it on, it’s what I set out to do.”

To celebrate the new album and sonic overhaul, Diners will embark on a run of headline tour dates kicking off in Los Angeles before joining Chris Farren on a national tour that includes stops in New York, Philly, DC, Austin & more.

Tour Dates

Tickets

August 18 - Los Angeles, CA @ Genghis Cohen

August 19 - Oakland, CA @ Oakland Secret

Sept 3 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Quarters

Sept 5 - Denver, CO @ 7th Circle

Sept 6 - Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge

Sept 7 - Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen

Sept 8 - Pittsburgh, PA -@ Mr. Roboto

Sept 9 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere: Zone One *

Sept 10 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore ^

Sept 11 - Washington DC @ Songbyrd *

Sept 12 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle Back Room *

Sept 13 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquarade Purgatory Stage *

Sept 15 - Orlando, FL @ Wills Pub *

Sept 16 - Tampa, FL @ Hooch and Hive *

Sept 19 - Austin, TX @ The Ballroom at Spider House *

Sept 20 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada *

Sept 22 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar *

Sept 23 - San Diego, CA @ Voodoo Room at House Of Blues *

* supporting Chris Farren

^ supporting Jeff Rosenstock & Chris Farren

Photo by Rachel Lewis