DIARY OF A WIMPY KID CHRISTMAS: CABIN FEVER to Premiere This December on Disney+

The film will premiere December 8, 2023, exclusively on Disney+.

By: Sep. 08, 2023

DIARY OF A WIMPY KID CHRISTMAS: CABIN FEVER to Premiere This December on Disney+

The original animated adventure, “Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever,” the latest animated movie based on Jeff Kinney’s wildly successful book series, will premiere December 8, 2023, exclusively on Disney+. The film is a hilarious and heartfelt holiday tale centered around everyone’s favorite disaster-prone middle school student.

The winter holidays are turning out to be especially stressful for Greg Heffley this year. After accidentally damaging a snowplow while making a snowman with best friend Rowley Jefferson, Greg worries he won’t get the new video game console he so desperately wants for Christmas.

To make matters worse, he gets snowed in with his family, including his grumpy older brother Rodrick and annoying younger brother Manny. Directed by Luke Cormican (“Teen Titans Go!) and written and produced by Jeff Kinney, “Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever” features the voices of Wesley Kimmel (“The Mandalorian”), Erica Cerra (“Power Rangers”), and Hunter Dillon (“Deadpool 2”).

“Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever” will stream December 8, 2023, exclusively on Disney+. 

Through September 20, new and returning customers can subscribe to Disney+ Basic (with ads) for $1.99/month for three months by visiting www.disneyplus.com.



Michael Major

