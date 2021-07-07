DEMI LOVATO Shares Video, Items From Their Closet for Pride Campaign with PROPELLER

Global superstar Demi Lovato recently launched their second campaign on social good-focused digital platform Propeller, benefiting organizations important to Demi including Human Rights Campaign (HRC), The Trevor Project, and The Alliance for Eating Disorders Awareness -- as featured recently in Billboard, People and more. Fans can enter to win one-of-a-kind prizes including outfits Demi has worn on tour, in movies and on television appearances by supporting the The Equality Act, joining in on Human Rights Campaign's "Count Me In" movement to advocate for trans and non-binary equality, and more. Propeller and Demi have just-announced new auction and sweepstakes items including custom made jackets that they've worn, footwear from their Tell Me You Love Me World Tour, and a blouse from the 2010 Camp Rock 2 movie. Visit https://www.propeller.la/demi for additional details.

Demi also just shared an exclusive new video where they discuss the campaign, and why it's important to them. "In 2021 alone, more than 34 states have introduced legislation targeting trans youth. It is more important than ever that we continue to work to secure equal rights for all. Join me in taking action to support organizations working hard to defend LGBTQIA+ rights, and support the Equality Act. And you'll have a chance to win items from my closet including outfits I've worn on tour or an incredible trip to Joshua Tree," Demi notes in the video. They add, "I've put together some of my favorite things to do and some of my favorite places to go there, and I'm teaming up with Propeller to give that all to you. All you have to enter is take action with Human Rights Campaign, a group that has been working tirelessly to support trans and non-binary equality, and all LGBTQ+ rights for over 40 years."

Watch the full video here:

One of the campaign's marquee sweepstakes and auction prizes will include a Demi-curated wellness-themed trip to Joshua Tree, CA featuring a stay at the Invisible House where they have stayed and had taken promo photos for their latest album Dancing with the Devil... the Art of Starting Over. This trip includes a professional photoshoot, a special gift bag with some of Demi's favorite products, and a sound bath meditation at The Integratron--the famed dome structure built on an intersection of powerful geomagnetic forces in Landers, CA. Entries are open now and close on August 31, 2021.

Prior to this Pride campaign, Demi and Propeller, the digital marketing platform working at the crossroads of culture and social good by collaborating with musicians and other influencers to leverage their platforms and incentivize fans to take action, teamed up in 2020 for a campaign that garnered over 270,000 actions on issues ranging from racial justice to immigration reform. Demi's 2020 campaign is the most successful Propeller action campaign to-date.

Learn more about Demi Lovato's Propeller x PRIDE campaign, including how to get involved, here: https://www.propeller.la/demi.