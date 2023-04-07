DDG Shares New Single 'This Summer'

Kicking off what promises to be another unforgettable season, multi-platinum hip hop artist DDG unveils his latest single "This Summer" today via Epic Records.

Driven by a head-nodding beat, DDG launches into a breezy flow punctuated by one quotable line after another. Eyeing the crown, he proclaims, "I'm on a mission. Bitch, I'm waiting to be at the top." Bringing his words to life, the visual finds him on a yacht in Miami. Under the bright sun, jet-skis speed by as he raps to the camera from the bow of the vessel accompanied by two models. It seamlessly sets the stage for a red-hot summer for DDG.

"This Summer" arrives on the heels of a slew of buzz-worthy singles DDG has shared with fans recently, including "Way Too Petty," "HANDS UP!," "Forbes List," "Vegan," and "Maybach Curtains."

DDG continues to prove his influence through his music and savvy business acumen. He kicked off 2023 by being named to Forbes' annual "30 Under 30" list for music/entertainment, cementing his status as a forward-looking culture shifter. In addition, he made headline-worthy appearances at both Milan and Paris Fashion Week at presentations by Gucci, Bally and Off-White.

Most recently, DDG has accumulated new RIAA certifications for his music: His break-out hit "Moonwalking in Calabasas" ft. Blueface is now officially double platinum for sales of over 2 million units. In addition, "Hood Melody" ft. YoungBoy Never Broke Again from his collaborative project Die 4 Respect with OG Parker is now certified Gold.

Last year, DDG released his acclaimed album It's Not Me It's You, along with a deluxe companion. The album offers a more personal reflection of the artist and includes singles like "9 Lives" ft. Polo G and NLE Choppa, "If I Want You," "Love Myself" ft. Kevin Gates, and the hit "Elon Musk" ft Gunna.

The project received critical acclaim, with Billboard commenting "the Michigan rapper reflects on his journey to stardom, giving an intimate look into his family life and the struggles that ultimately turned into his present-day success," while Rap Radar stated, "from exploring the highs and lows of love to embracing his newfound success, the Pontiac, MI rapper and singer stunts effortlessly."

Uproxx proclaimed it one of the week's "biggest rap releases" last fall, and VIBE called it his "breakthrough." Along the way, he received support across the board from GQ to Harper's BAZAAR, Esquire, People, XXL, ESSENCE, The Breakfast Club, Hot New Hip Hop, and more.

Right now, DDG is putting the finishing touches on his next project. All signs point to the rap star dominating "This Summer"... Get ready.

About DDG:

Rather than stick to the script, compromise, or follow, DDG has confidently and charismatically blazed his own trail through hip-hop and business. Hailing from Pontiac, MI, he has quietly asserted himself as a multiplatinum music artist, and trendsetting entrepreneur. Since 2016, he has vaulted to the upper echelon of the culture, adorning top publications, picking up plaques, and eclipsing 1 billion streams.

After a series of independent singles, he initially graduated from buzzing force to rap star on his 2019 debut, Valedictorian, which boasted the gold-certified banger "ARGUMENTS." However, he reached the stratosphere in 2020 with the inescapable "Moonwalking in Calabasas (Remix)" [feat. Blueface].

It marked his first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 and went platinum. Along the way, he collaborated with everyone from YoungBoy NBA and Queen Naija to Coi Leray, Masked Wolf, G-Eazy, and G Herbo. Following his 2021 project Die 4 Respect with OG Parker, fans overwhelmingly voted him on to XXL's prestigious "Freshman Class" cover, and he landed on the covers of KAZI Magazine, PREME, and UPROXX.

In 2022, DDG blasted off to another level altogether with his album It's Not Me It's You, which saw him collaborate with the likes of Gunna, Quavo, Kevin Gates, Polo G, and NLE Choppa, and closed out the year by being named to Forbes' annual "30 Under 30" list for 2023. As he readies his next project, DDG continues to prove that he is one of the most exciting rising stars in hip hop and cultural at large.