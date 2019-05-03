DC Jazz Festival Announces Nick Cannon to Host Finale Celebrating Great Masters of Jazz

DC Jazz Festival (DCJF), with the only city-wide jazz festival in the mid-Atlantic region, today announced that Nick Cannon will host Great Masters of Jazz, on June 16 in the Kennedy Center Concert Hall. Co-presented by the DC Jazz Festival and the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, with support from Events DC, Great Masters of Jazz will celebrate the life and work of the legend Quincy Jones; the trailblazing trumpeter-bandleader Roy Hargrove; the highly influential song stylist Nancy Wilson; and DC's own peerless pianist-vocalist Shirley Horn and saxophonist-educator Fred Foss. Featured performers and presenters include the Roy Hargrove Big Band, Patti Austin, Kenny Garrett, Justin Kauflin, Adam Clayton Powell III, Angela Stribling, Paxton Baker, Sharón Clark, Princess Mhoon Dance Project, and very special guests.

Nick Cannon has entertained audiences in film, on television, on record, onstage and online for nearly 20 years. The talented artist continues to dominate all facets of entertainment as a comedian, host, actor, writer, director, executive producer, deejay, philanthropist, and children's book author. While regularly making guest appearances on hit comedies including 30 Rock, Real Husbands of Hollywood, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Chappelle's Show, Cannon spent eight seasons as the host of NBC's highly successful talent competition series America's Got Talent.

"Nick Cannon is the perfect addition to Great Masters of Jazz," said Sunny Sumter, DC Jazz Festival Executive Director. "Our 15th Anniversary finale promises to be chock full of fantastic music tributes and surprise guests honoring iconic jazz legends who have influenced music of all genres." The DC Jazz Festival will bestow its annual lifetime achievement awards to Quincy Jones and DC saxophonist-educator Fred Foss in recognition of their stellar contributions to jazz music.

As the largest and most diverse music festival in the nation's capital, DC JazzFest presented by Events DC, celebrates its 15th Anniversary with a citywide celebration of jazz, June 7-16, in over 40 venues, attracting national and international audiences to the District. Venue partners include The Wharf, The Anthem, the Kennedy Center, City Winery, The Hamilton Live, CapitalBop, East River Jazz and the Anacostia BID, Kreeger Museum, Franklin Square and the Downtown BID, UDC, Atlas Theater, Ivy Smokehouse, National Gallery of Art, Westminster Church, Mr. Henry's, Pearl Street Warehouse and dozens of DC clubs, galleries, hotels, and restaurants.

For more information about the 2019 DC JazzFest presented by Events DC, including concert updates and ticketing information, visit dcjazzfest.org

ABOUT THE DC JAZZ FESTIVAL: DC Jazz Festival presents world-renowned and emerging artists in celebration of jazz; unifies diverse communities; advances jazz and music education with exciting and adventurous musical experiences; shines the spotlight on DC-based musicians; and highlights DC as a premier cultural destination. Our signature programs are the annual DC JazzFest, now in its 15th year, with 150 performances in 40 venues including our tribute concerts in partnership with The Kennedy Center; Jazz in the 'Hoods with citywide partnerships in 20+ neighborhoods; DC JazzFest at The Wharf, our marquee weekend with free outdoor stages and The Anthem; the year-round DCJF Education in partnership with DC public and charter schools, and arts centers; the Charles Fishman Artist Embassy Series honoring our founder; and DCJazzPrix, an international band competition. The DC Jazz Festival won the 2018 DC Mayor's Arts Award for Excellence in Creative Industries. In 2015, The New York Times named DC JazzFest one of "50 Essential Summer Festivals." For more information, visit dcjazzfest.org

ABOUT KENNEDY CENTER JAZZ: Kennedy Center Jazz, under the leadership of Artistic Director Jason Moran, presents legendary artists who have helped shape the art form, artists who are emerging on the jazz scene, and innovative multidisciplinary projects throughout the year. The KC Jazz Club, launched in 2002 and dubbed "the future of the jazz nightclub" by JazzTimes, hosts many of these artists in an intimate setting; while the Crossroads Club, launched in 2012, is a nightclub dance venue. Annual Kennedy Center jazz events include the professional development residency program for young artists, Betty Carter's Jazz Ahead; NPR's A Jazz Piano Christmas, the Kennedy Center holiday tradition shared by millions around the country via broadcast on NPR; and the Mary Lou Williams Jazz Festival, created in 1996 by the late Dr. Billy Taylor (Kennedy Center Artistic Director for Jazz, 1994-2010). The Center co-produces the annual NEA Jazz Masters Tribute Concerts, celebrating iconic figures in the music. For more information, please visit kennedy-center.org.

Recognized by the 2019 JazzTimes magazine Critic's Poll for excellence, as the largest and most distinct music festival in the region, the DC Jazz Fest presented by Events DC reaches more than 100,000+ visitors of all ages each year. Signature programs include:

DC JazzFest at The Wharf presented by Events DC (June 14-16) Artists on four main stages include: Snarky Puppy, José James, Jon Batiste & Stay Human, Brass-A-Holics, Michael Franks, Joshua Redman Quartet with Aaron Goldberg, Reuben Rogers & Gregory Hutchinson, Joey Alexander Trio, Ralph Peterson & GenNext Big Band (honoring the Art Blakey Centennial), Sean Jones Dizzy Spellz, DCJazzPrix winning band Cornerstore, Tarus Mateen & Beyond Genre, and an international stage featuring guitarist Olli Soikkeli (Finland), saxophonist Evan Harris (Australia), Girls In Airports (Denmark), pianist Witness Matlou Trio (South Africa), & more talent to be announced. Free admission. Concerts at The Anthem are ticketed: Snarky Puppy (José James) here; New Orleans Throwdown starring Jon Batiste & Stay Human (Brass-A-Holics) here.

Great Masters of Jazz at The Kennedy Center Concert Hall (June 16) and Celebrating Randy Weston in the Family Theater (June 9), as well as free Millennium Stage concerts that are part of Jazz in the 'Hoods. This year's Millennium Stage series June 9-16, The Nat King Cole Legacy, will feature singing piano players in the Cole tradition. Tickets for both shows go on sale March 29 at 10:00 am. On March 29, for Great Masters of Jazz, click here. For Celebrating Randy Weston, click here.

Jazz in the 'Hoods Presented by Events DC (June 6-16). Jazz takes over the District in 20+ neighborhoods with presentations curated by Jazz in the 'Hoods partners including the Hamilton Live and City Winery. Artists and schedule to be announced soon.

Jazz 'n Families Fun Days (Prelude Weekend, June 1-2). In partnership with The Phillips Collection, the Jazz 'n Families Fun Day weekend celebrates jazz and the visual arts with performances by more than a dozen regional artists and rising star ensembles. Artists and schedule to be announced soon.

For more information about the 2019 DC Jazz Fest presented by Events DC, including concert updates and ticketing information, stay connected to the DC Jazz festival at dcjazzfest.org.





