MisterWives Share 'Organized Chaos' Track Ahead of Newly Announced 'Nosebleeds: Deluxe' LP

New York City/Los Angeles-based alt-pop group MisterWives have announced the deluxe edition of their 2023 LP, Nosebleeds: Deluxe, due out this summer. Alongside the big news, the band delivers the first taste with booming track "Organized Chaos" out everywhere now. The forthcoming collection includes reworked versions of all original tracks with plenty of surprises in store.

The self-aware, roaring "Organized Chaos" picks up where Nosebleeds left off–launching right back into erratic patterns and cycles that have become comfortable. This time, though, Lee has recognized these habits and this is the final straw.

Nosebleeds, the fervent fourth studio album by MisterWives arrived in July 2023 and propelled the group into new territory and has garnered over 20M streams across all platforms. The album garnered widespread support from several leading publications, including the first single, "Out Of Your Mind," premiered by PAPER Magazine, the title track premiered by Rolling Stone and support from Variety who wrote, "MisterWives are entering a new era in their nearly decade-long career."

MisterWives' "Organized Chaos," out now, is a defiant, sonic final straw as a relationship meets its end, threaded together with pounding drums and explosive vocals. Out this summer, Nosebleeds: Deluxe, is the forthcoming new album by MisterWives that takes the group to their highest heights yet and promises to stun fans everywhere. Connect with MisterWives on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook to stay up-to-date for much more to come.

