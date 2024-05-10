Zolita Debuts New Song 'Grown Up' Ahead of Forthcoming Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Emerging Queer pop star Zolita debuts a brand new gut wrenching track “Grown Up,” appearing on her forthcoming album Queen of Hearts due May 31 via AWAL. A blistering indictment of a past relationship, Zolita sings “I don’t get how you were having fun, I was way too young,” the music gathering fury with each repetition of the lyric.

'"Grown Up' is about a relationship I had when I was younger that I was only able to recently process and fully understand now that I’m an adult," recalls Zolita. "It’s a situation sadly so many girls (and boys) can relate to and I hope that by sharing my story and its nuances, others that have experienced something similar will feel seen and not alone."

"The music video is comprised of home videos from my childhood and footage from when I moved to New York City in my late teens - when the situation happened. Looking back on that time, I might have thought I was so grown up and independent but I was more like the little kid in the videos."

Most recently, Zolita premiered her album tracks "Small Town Scandal,” “All Girls Go to Heaven” and “Bloodstream” alongside accompanying short-film style music videos. The new music has already begun to receive critical praise; Billboard proclaimed, “Brandishing her unique brand of alt-pop artistry, Zolita spends much of ‘Bloodstream' penning her very own declaration of love. Declaring that they want to be as physically close to her partner as possible, the star’s hazy vocal and rollicking production sound like they could soundtrack the climactic moment of any late-2000s rom-com. And that’s just part of what makes ‘Bloodstream’ so irresistibly good,” while PAPER Magazine furthered, “There’s only more to come from the budding pop star and we can’t wait to hear where she's going." Out Magazine declared, “Zolita, one of the hottest voices in sapphic pop, is ready to win the hearts of lesbians everywhere.”

Queen Of Hearts is built around a pair of equally ambitious themes—one half, Zolita views as a giant queer celebration, while the other half is more meditative and introspective, diving deep into life’s turmoils and travails. The album serves as a testament to her vulnerability and honesty as a songwriter along with her willingness to go to depths she hasn’t revealed in her songs before. “I feel like I got to explore things that I had never written about before—things that maybe I was a little bit afraid to write about,” she recalls.

Zolita is also set to bring her lauded live show back on the road this fall with an extensive run of headline U.S. tour dates. Kicking off on September 13, the tour includes stops at New York’s Bowery Ballroom, Los Angeles’ Troubadour, Boston’s Brighton Music Hall, Philadelphia’s The Foundry, Nashville’s Exit/In, Chicago’s Chop Shop and many more. Further information can be found at zolitamusic.com while full tour routing can be found below.

Born Zoë Hoetzel and raised near Los Angeles, Zolita grew up in a highly creative family who nurtured her artistic side from a young age. To that end, she first discovered her innate gift for music by playing flat-pick guitar with her father (a bluegrass aficionado and longtime banjo player) and later began writing her own folk-leaning songs in her bedroom. In high school, Zolita immersed herself in photography, almost instantly unveiling her left-of-center sensibilities.

Naming David Lynch and Sofia Coppola among her favorite filmmakers, Zolita headed to NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts to study film but soon found herself drawn to the world of music-video production. After refining her stylistic approach by creating a number of videos for her own songs, Zolita had a major breakthrough with the spellbinding visual for “Explosion.” Masterfully directing, producing and editing her own videos, Zolita made waves 2021 with her episodic viral trilogy that featured “Somebody I F*cked Once,” “Single In September” and “I F*cking Love You.” The three videos quickly garnered more than 85 million global streams on YouTube alone.

As a truly multidimensional artist, Zolita matches her wildly catchy pop-punk hooks and fiercely honest songwriting with vibrant and striking cinematic storytelling, earning her praise from the likes of i-D, V Magazine, NYLON, Gay Times, Dazed, Interview Magazine and more.

QUEEN OF HEARTS TRACKLIST

All Over Again Bloodstream Queen of Hearts All Girls Go to Heaven Small Town Scandal No One Tells You No When Your Beautiful What If Grown Up

QUEEN OF HEARTS TOUR

September 9, 2024 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room

September 14, 2024 - Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge

September 16, 2024 - Dallas, TX - HOB Cambridge Room

September 17, 2024 - Austin, TX - 3Ten @ ACL

September 18, 2024 - Houston, TX - HOB Bronze Peacock

September 20, 2024 - Atlanta, GA - Aisle 5

September 21, 2024 - Charlotte, NC - Visulite

September 22, 2024 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In

September 24, 2024 - Washington, DC - Atlantis

September 25, 2024 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry @ The Fillmore

September 27, 2024 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

September 28, 2024 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

October 1, 2024 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

October 3, 2024 - Columbus, OH - The Basement

October 4, 2024 - Chicago, IL - Chop Shop

October 5, 2024 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry

October 8, 2024 - Denver, CO - Larimer Lounge

October 9, 2024 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

October 11, 2024 - Seattle, WA - Barboza

October 12, 2024 - Portland, OR - Holocene

October 15, 2024 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent

October 17, 2024 - San Diego, CA - SOMA Sidestage

October 18, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour

Photo credit: Katia Temkin

Comments