Victoria Bigelow Releases Gorgeous New Project, 'Songs For No One Vol. 2'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Georgia-raised / Arizona-based musician Victoria Bigelow has released her Devan Skaggs-produced new EP Songs for No One Vol 2 via Immortal Records. She also has announced several Los Angeles-area dates following her March performances at Luck Reunion where she was selected as an Artist On The Rise, and at SXSW where she gave a riveting performance during The Line of Best Fit’s showcase.

The musician’s stunning voice and intimate lyrics tell breathtaking stories of heartbreak and bittersweet hope. She recently shared the deeply personal “Going Blue.” which followed her stunning lead single, “Under the Tree,” which was inspired by the writing of one of her heroes, Sylvia Plath; and “The Kids,” a track about how hard young people have it in current times, with their pain often invalidated and overlooked that was included on Rolling Stone’s “Songs You Need To Know.”

Victoria Bigelow’s new self-penned project expands on themes of nostalgia and existentialism from 2023’s Songs For No One Vol. 1. “The EP was recorded with my partner at our home in the desert with the intent of bringing the listener into my sonic interpretation of the Southwest, and the vastness it offers,” notes Victoria. “It touches on the loss of innocence that robs so many of us of our youthful hope, and the full circle moments of love we experience when we return to ourselves and open up to others.”

The moody yet hopeful music that Victoria creates has drawn comparisons to Weyes Blood, Angel Olsen and Mazzy Star – all of whom the musician has found inspiration from. But her first inspiration to create music came when the Marietta, GA-raised artist’s mother bought her a $10 guitar to celebrate turning twelve. The next day she wrote her first song and, ten years later as a young mother cradling her newborn son in her arms, Bigelow wrote her breakthrough single “Low.”

‘SONGS FOR NO ONE VOL 2’ TRACK LISTING

01 - Under The Tree

02 - The Kids

03 - Going Blue

04 - I’d Like To Bring You

05 - Forever Now and Then

VICTORIA BIGELOW TOUR DATES

May 16 Venice, CA - Winston House

June 23 Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon

July 18 Los Angeles, CA - Hotel Cafe

Photo credit: Devan Skaggs

Comments