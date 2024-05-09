Legendary Songwriter Cindy Walker Posthumously Inducted Into The Songwriters Hall Of Fame

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Songwriters Hall of Fame has inducted legendary country songwriter Cindy Walker, whose enduring legacy spans multiple generations. Walker, who passed away in 2006, was recognized posthumously for her remarkable contributions to the world of music in a special tribute held in Nashville at historic Columbia Studio A.

The ceremony was featured as a unique segment during a SHOF Master Session with 2023 SHOF inductee Liz Rose which was hosted by Belmont University's Mike Curb College of Entertainment and Music Business. Rose spoke fondly of her close relationship with the late songwriter and presented the award to Cindy's niece Molly Walker, who accepted on behalf of the family. Rose's daughter Caitlin Rose also performed the classic hit "You Don't Know Me" which Cindy co-wrote with Eddy Arnold.

"This would've made her so proud, and the thing that gets me is, when we hear Cindy's songs she's still with us. I can't tell you how much this would have meant to her and her family," said Molly Walker.

The event was co-hosted by SHOF Board Member Fletcher Foster, who also chairs the SHOF Nashville Committee. Foster said, "The ceremony at Columbia Studio A was warm, intimate, and respectful. SHOF President and CEO Linda Moran says this now sets the stage for future posthumous inductions."

Deceased writers to be considered for posthumous induction were included in a special segment of the 2023 ballot. As the annual SHOF gala normally does not include inductions for songwriters after their death, the organization intends to continue hosting future posthumous inductions at unique venues and special events.

Born on July 20, 1917, Cindy Walker has been heralded for her direct, honest, and unpretentious lyrics and the timeless appeal of her compositions. With numerous hits during her 60+ year career, Walker's songs were handcrafted with precision, often tailored for the artists she admired. She began by pitching songs to the likes of Bing Crosby and Gene Autry who popularized her "Blue Canadian Rockies." Her vast repertoire included hits like "You're From Texas" and the poignant "You Don't Know Me," and other timeless standards such as "Cherokee Maiden," "Sugar Moon," "In the Misty Moonlight," "Dream Baby," "Take Me in Your Arms & Hold Me," "Triflin' Gal," "Miss Molly," "When My Blue Moon Turns to Gold Again," and "Distant Drums," to name a few. Some of the most popular artists in history have recorded her songs, including Eddy Arnold, Glen Campbell, Johnny Cash, Ray Charles, Cher, Ralph Emery, Mickey Gilley, Emmylou Harris, Merle Haggard, B.B. King, Alison Krauss, Kenny Loggins, Jerry Lee Lewis, Dean Martin, Anne Murray, Bill Monroe, Willie Nelson, Roy Orbison, Patti Page, Webb Pierce, Elvis Presley, Kenny Rogers, Charlie Rich, Jerry Reed, Ricky Skaggs, Hank Snow, The Statler Brothers, Jerry Vale, Jackie Wilson, Jerry Wallace, Bob Wills and the Texas Playboys, among many others.

A quintessential craftsman, Walker created a tapestry of work that resonated deeply with audiences, speaking honestly and eloquently to the human condition. Her exceptional storytelling and melodic prowess continue to inspire and influence the craft of songwriting. This special SHOF tribute is a celebration of her legacy and songs, which will enrich the lives of future generations of songwriters and music enthusiasts. She was also inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1997, and the Texas Heritage Songwriters Hall of Fame in March 2011.

ABOUT THE SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME

The Songwriters Hall of Fame celebrates and honors the contributions of songwriters of all genres of music, educates the public with regard to their achievements and produces a spectrum of professional programs devoted to the development of new songwriting talent through songwriting craft forums, scholarships, digital initiatives, and Master Sessions on both coasts. Educational activities are held at The GRAMMY Museum, which hosts the permanent Songwriters Hall of Fame Gallery, and at the University of Southern California/Thornton School of Music, with additional events and programs at Belmont University's Mike Curb College of Entertainment & Music Business, the University of North Carolina, and NYC's Stuyvesant High School. Out of the tens of thousands of songwriters of our era, there are approximately 460 inductees who make up the impressive roster enshrined in the Songwriters Hall of Fame. A songwriter with a notable catalog of songs qualifies for induction 20 years after the first significant commercial release of a song.

The list of SHOF inductees include: Kenneth Gamble & Leon Huff, Barry Mann & Cynthia Weil, Jerry Leiber & Mike Stoller, Eddie Holland, Lamont Dozier & Brian Holland, Smokey Robinson, Paul Williams, Hal David & Burt Bacharach, Billy Steinberg & Tom Kelly, Bob Dylan, Isaac Hayes & David Porter, Carole King, Paul Simon, Billy Joel, Jon Bon Jovi & Richie Sambora, Elton John & Bernie Taupin, Brian Wilson, James Taylor, Don Schlitz, Bruce Springsteen, Phil Collins, Alan & Marilyn Bergman, Loretta Lynn, Jimmy Webb, Van Morrison, Kris Kristofferson, Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks, Diane Warren, Carole Bayer Sager, Stevie Wonder, Steven Tyler & Joe Perry, Mac Davis, Leonard Cohen, Ray Davies, Cyndi Lauper, Desmond Child, Mick Jones & Lou Gramm, Elvis Costello, Marvin Gaye, Nile Rodgers & Bernard Edwards, Lionel Richie, Bill Withers, Neil Diamond, Jay Z, Tom Petty, Toby Keith, Max Martin, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, Berry Gordy, Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds, Robert Lamm & James Pankow, Bill Anderson, Steve Dorff, Jermaine Dupri, Alan Jackson, Kool & The Gang, Liz Rose, John Mellencamp and Allee Willis, among many others.

Be a Songwriters Hall of Fame member. Check out the Songwriters Hall of Fame website for more information at https://www.songhall.org/join.

