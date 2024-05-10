Arctic Wave Releases New Single 'Air To Breathe'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Formerly known as Dry Ice & The Crescendos, eclectic rock band Arctic Wave has released an anthem to remember with its highly anticipated single "Air to Breathe". A powerful commentary on the claustrophobia of modern life, "Air to Breathe" shares a relatable sentiment: confronting confinement and everyday struggles which, for many, demands "time, space and air to breathe". The new track demands your attention with its signature chorus and infectious guitar lick, capturing the essence of the struggle for freedom in a world filled with mounting pressures.

"Walls are closing in. I need some air to breathe again. / My patience is wearing thin, The mirror speaks to me. Don't know the guy in front of me" ~ "Air to Breathe

Through an eclectic blend of sounds and musical influences, Arctic Wave delves deeper into the human experience, offering listeners a glimpse into the raw emotions and struggles that define us all. For Arctic Wave's founder and songwriter, this track is more than just music - it's a personal journey of resilience and renewal. After facing a series of life-altering challenges, including the loss of loved ones, divorce, and career setbacks, Arctic Wave's journey began with a keyboard and a desire to express the complexity of human emotions through music. "Two Houses," the poignant first song penned by Arctic Wave's founder, laid the foundation for a prolific songwriting career that has resulted in over 75 original compositions. With each song,

teaming up with renowned producer Will Hensley and a talented group of musicians, Arctic Wave has crafted an album that is both commercially appealing and emotionally resonant. "Air to Breathe," is just a taste of what's to come from this powerhouse band.

Watch the music video for "Air to Breathe"

