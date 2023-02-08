Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
D4vd Unveils Highly-Anticipated New Song Placebo Effect

This single is a capstone for d4vd’s breakout 2022 and a sign of much more to come in 2023.

Feb. 08, 2023  

17-year-old singer-songwriter d4vd releases his new single "Placebo Effect" via ​​Darkroom/Interscope Records. LHe also announced additional stops on his debut headlining tour in Paris on March 1 at Point Éphémère and Toronto on March 6 at Drake Underground.

The moody track hears d4vd share an experience of unrequited love set to ambient mournful instrumentals as he realizes that what he felt was just a placebo effect of the real thing.

This single is a capstone for d4vd's breakout 2022 and a sign of much more to come in 2023. Last year, d4vd released two highly acclaimed chart-climbing singles, the grungy, guitar-driven breakup anthem "Romantic Homicide" (spending its 22nd week on the Billboard Hot 100 and peaking at #1 on Spotify's US Viral chart) and slow-building beachy ballad "Here With Me"- which is spending its 5th week on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and hit a new global Spotify peak at #13.

d4vd was recently named one of Zane Lowe's 23 Artists To Watch In 2023 and named a hero artist for Amazon Music's Artists to Watch 2023.

After facing copyright strikes on his gaming youtube channel, d4vd began recording his own music inside his sister's closet on the app BandLab. He stays true to his DIY beginnings as he continues to release genre-defying singles with influences ranging from R&B to Indie Rock.

On February 17, d4vd will embark on his debut headlining run of tour dates which entirely sold out minutes after going on sale. It will kick off the tour at White Oak Music Hall in his hometown of Houston (Feb 17) before making his way to The Echo in Los Angeles (Feb 21).

He then stops at The Lower Third in London (Feb 21), Point Éphémère in Paris (March 1), and Baby's All Right in New York (March 3), before closing out the tour in Toronto at Drake Underground (March 6).

D4VD HEADLINE TOUR DATES:

**SOLD OUT

Feb 17 - White Oak Music Hall (upstairs) - Houston, TX**

Feb 21 - The Echo - Los Angeles, CA**

Feb 28 - The Lower Third - London, UK**

March 1 - Point Éphémère - Paris, FR

March 3 - Baby's All Right - New York, NY**

March 6 - Drake Underground -Toronto, CAN**



Michael Major


