D4vd Rounds Out Massive Year With Live Rendition of 'Romantic Homicide'

18-year-old superstar d4vd releases a live rendition of his career-defining single “Romantic Homicide.”

To celebrate the holiday season, d4vd gives back to fans with a live version of his breakthrough single “Romantic Homicide.” Videos of him performing the song made rounds on social media throughout his debut headlining tours and dates accompanying SZA on her SOS tour.

Despite the fact that his first-ever concert was his own earlier this year, d4vd's natural charisma and stage presence shines through. Listen to his spin on the original version with more impressive vocals than ever before.

d4vd's accompanying visualizer splices together footage to encapsulate his year. It includes everything from a dazzling aerial video of his Valentino Spring 2024 Menswear collection performance, to exclusive backstage content and crowd shots from his multiple tours and live performances. The video, much like the live single, shows d4vd at his most authentic (watch HERE).

“Romantic Homicide” – which resonated with millions worldwide upon release last July and has amassed 1 billion streams across platforms – peaked at #33 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and is part of d4vd's debut Petals To Thorns EP which debuted at #1 on Billboard Heatseakers albums and has steadily remained on the chart for 27 consecutive weeks.

Most recently, he performed the song on Jimmy Kimmy Live! – watch the performance HERE.

Just over a year ago, d4vd began making music on the app BandLab after multiple copyright strikes on his popular Fortnite YouTube channel. He has since released two successful EPs (Petals to Thorns & The Lost Petals), sold-out two headlining tours, and performed during the entirety of the Valentino Men's SS24 Fashion Week show in Milan.

His efforts were recognized as part of Billboard's 21 under 21 and Variety's Young Hollywood Impact Report lists. Earlier this year, he received a Streamy Award Nomination for “Here With Me” in the “Rolling Stone Sound of the Year” category.

As part of their ‘Bummer Summer' campaign, Spotify also installed a d4vd statue in his hometown of Houston's Buffalo Bayou Park. He also recently collaborated with 21 Savage on “Call Me Revenge,” which served as the focus track of the trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III.

About d4vd:

d4vd, born David Burke, emerged as a visionary artist only one year after he began writing and recording heart-piercing tracks alone in his sister's closet in Houston, Texas. d4vd developed his eclectic taste in rap and indie music from internet wormholes and fan-made Fortnite videos on YouTube, which he also started creating as a homeschooled teenager.

As an avid player who has amassed over fifty thousand subscribers on his gaming channel, he noticed that the songs in his game montages were getting copyright strikes, and his mother suggested that he write original music as a solution. This motivated d4vd to start recording his own tracks after discovering an easy-to-use music-making app called BandLab. He's released a smattering of singles touching everything from indie-alternative to pop to R&B, and the 18-year-old scored a breakout hit in the summer of 2022 with the now RIAA Multi-Platinum certified melancholic indie rock song “Romantic Homicide.”

Recorded entirely on an iPhone, the track reached No. 33 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and led to d4vd signing to Darkroom/Interscope before graduating high school. His slow-building beachy ballad, “Here With Me” followed, breaking into the Billboard Hot 100 in January 2023 and now RIAA Platinum Certified. d4vd's debut EP Petals To Thorns established him as a genre-defying newcomer and one of the best new emerging acts, corroborated by his Billboard 21 Under 21 and Variety Young Hollywood honors.

His intuitive command of lyricism stems from his years of scribbling raps and poems in his journal since childhood and his versatile interests shine in his music, drawing primarily from manga and anime. Following on the heels of his spring headline ‘The Root of it All' debut tour, which sold out immediately upon going on sale, and a successful run of sold-out European tour dates, d4vd brought his ‘Petals To Thorns' tour to larger stages in the US than ever before.

Amid his European run, d4vd put on a show-stopping performance at the Valentino Men's SS24 Fashion Week show in Milan. In September, he followed up his debut EP with The Lost Petals EP – a collection of five songs that fit into the world of Petals To Thorns and serve as a continuation of that project before d4vd moves into his next phase of music.

This fall, d4vd joined R&B powerhouse SZA on the second leg of her North American S.O.S. tour and made his festival debuts at Austin City Limits and Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival. Most recently, he collaborated with 21 Savage on “Call Me Revenge” which was in the world premiere of the trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and was featured on The Kid LAROI's song “THE LINE.”

Photo Credit: @raheemisblind