D-Nice Announces Club Quarantine Live Weekend in Las Vegas

On the heels of hosting Club Quarantine Live on Instagram from The White House last night, D-Nice reveals the details for Club Quarantine Live in Vegas Weekend in Las Vegas on September 2-4 presented by Brand Nice and Live Nation Urban.

Weekend passes will be available for pre-sale on Friday, March 4 at 10 a.m. ET, while general on-sale begins Monday, March 7 at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets can be purchased here. CQ die-hards can score their tickets early during pre-sale by signing up for an exclusive pre-sale access code here.

D-Nice has personally curated a dynamic and diverse lineup for what promises to be an unforgettable three-day experience in the party capital of the world. The jam-packed weekend will feature multiple performances by D-Nice, along with performances by Keyshia Cole, Fabolous, Jagged Edge, Tank, El Debarge, Amerie, Mya, Fred Hammond, and more.

The weekend will also feature events both day and night including the headline event of the weekend CQ Live, the Nine Zero welcome party, Girls Dem Sugar Pool Party, Praise and Worship Brunch, Originals Closing Party, and for the nighthawks, a special CQ After Dark late-night bash.

As part of the weekend experience, D-Nice will also host The Meet Up; A series of panels on health and wellness and financial literacy as he continues to find impactful ways for his community to connect with each other and grow stronger.

D-Nice says: "I'm excited to be able to continue the momentum from the sold-out Club Quarantine Live shows last year. Together with the incredible team at Live Nation Urban, we are bringing an amazing and diversified line-up of programming to Las Vegas. There is something for everyone in the CQ Family to enjoy!"

"We couldn't be more excited to continue to help D-Nice grow the Club Quarantine brand," says Malcolm J. Gray, Marketing and Partnerships Director of Live Nation Urban. "Taking Club Quarantine Live to Vegas is a momentous step as D continues to nurture and grow his community while using music to bring people together. This is really going to be something special."

Last year, D-Nice brought his mega-popular social media phenomenon Club Quarantine to life on stage with a sold-out show at the Hollywood Bowl which featured special guest appearances from The Isley Brothers, Common, Trey Songz, Deborah Cox, Sheila E, and Mary Mary. The live shows continued with sold-out stops in New York and Atlanta. In addition to plugs from Rolling Stone, TimeOut, and more, Billboard hailed "Club Quarantine" as "one of the most uplifting events to take root during COVID-19's stay-at-home mandates."

During quarantine, D-Nice launched his Club Quarantine virtual parties on Instagram which brought millions of people together during the stay-at-home mandates. The virtual community connected people from all over the world and provided a much-needed uplift during troubled times. Live Nation Urban has given him a platform to expand this experience worldwide.

Derrick "D-Nice" Jones is a renowned DJ, rapper, producer, and photographer who began his career in the mid-1980s with the hip hop group Boogie Down Productions. Over the years, Derrick has captured music visuals and iconic still shots from legendary performers including Dave Chappelle, Mary J. Blige, John Legend, among others.

In March 2020, D-Nice began hosting Homeschool at Club Quarantine on Instagram Live from his home as a way for people to come together and help others cope with the COVID-19 global health crisis. What started off as a virtual gathering of friends quickly turned into over 9 hours of 160,000+ virtual party guests including Rihanna, Drake, J. Lo, Oprah, Michelle Obama, and more. Club Quarantine became the community platform for everyone from the famous to the essential workers and D-Nice created a template for musical Instagram Live shows to launch, including Verzuz, the Live "battle" helmed by Swizz Beats and Timbaland.

He took his format to virtual charity events with Michelle Obama, campaigns for Oprah's book club, and raised millions for First Responders. He garnered a 2020 Webby for "Artist of the Year" and the 2020 BET Hip Hop Award for "Best DJ of the Year.'' He was also recognized by CNN Heroes for bringing joy to people during quarantine and most recently, D-Nice took home the award for the 2021 NAACP Entertainer of the Year Award.