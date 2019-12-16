Cyn Unveils Festive Cover Of 'What Are You Doing New Year's Eve?'

CYN returns today with a festive cover of the Frank Loesser-penned 1947 holiday classic, "What Are You Doing New Year's Eve?" Shot in Los Angeles at the YouTube Space, the video sees CYN serving up pure elegance and old fashioned glamour-decked out in a gorgeous floor-length emerald green dress and clutching a vintage mic while bathed in a spotlight's warm glow, green velvet curtains serving as the backdrop.



Watch CYN's simply stunning video for "What Are You Doing New Year's Eve?" below!



Originally recorded by Margaret Whiting in 1947, the song has been covered over the years by many of America's greatest, including Ella Fitzgerald, Andy Williams, The Carpenters and Harry Connick Jr. Speaking about the inspiration for the new video, CYN reveals "I had a daydream about being in an emerald dress and singing this song- just all around classic vibes! I knew immediately August Getty would have a dress for me. I was envisioning Dorothy taking a pit stop off of the yellow brick road to sing a song to an audience that is never revealed, and thanks to my friend Remy Le Boeuf (who helped me with the instrumental arrangement) and my friends at YouTube, my daydream came true just in time for the holidays."



Earlier this year, CYN released her highly anticipated debut EP, Mood Swing via Unsub Records. The seven-track collection features production from Lars Stalfors (Cold War Kids, Cuco, St. Vincent) and Matias Mora, and includes three previously released songs, "Never-ending Summer," which fuses a skittering beat and lush production with sunburst melodies, hailed by Billboard as a "glittering tune," with an "infectious melody," and the EP's hypnotic and hook-y lead single "Holy Roller," which V Magazine praised for bringing "an unexpected grit to her tender persona," with Idolator proclaiming it her "best single to date" and "an exemplary showcasing of CYN's multifaceted approach to pop." Also on the EP, CYN's poignant pop ballad, "I'll Still Have Me," which PAPER Magazine lauded as a "gorgeous song, sung from the soul...imbued with feeling that lingers." Listen to "Never-ending Summer" HERE.



Also included are four brand-new songs; the gritty and raw EP opener, "I Can't Believe," which perfectly captures the "ecstatic feeling of living the dream," while she was on tour in Mexico with Katy Perry. Other standouts include the heavenly "Angel," "Bubble Bath," a quirky, left-of-center jam showcasing CYN's light and airy vocals dancing over jittery production and "Nobody's Keeping Score," a deeply personal gem of a pop ballad.



Speaking about her debut EP, CYN shares "In the flurry of so many emotions that is Mood Swing, it would be irresponsible to deny the possible bias that remains over any experience when one's emotions are electric and sensitive," she explains. "That said, Mood Swing is not done up. It is not overly styled. It is not according to an outdated commercial standard. It is not aggressively contrasting in colors. Mood Swing is like a Parisian park, not a Parisian burlesque club. Mood Swing is meant for consumption right now and should be thought of as a foundation that can only grow into something grander."



Stay tuned for some exciting announcements and new music coming in 2020.





