Cyn Shares New Single 'Uh Oh'

Rising artist, Cyn returns today with a darkly infectious new song, "Uh Oh," one of two original tracks she wrote and recorded for the upcoming Promising Young Woman: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, out December 4th on Capitol Records.

Cyn worked closely with the film's director, Emerald Fennell, and song co-writers Matias Mora and Mia Minichiello to create the music needed for a particular scene in the movie. Earlier this year, she performed "Uh Oh" live for the first time at the 2020 Sundance ASCAP Music Café. Cyn reveals to Refinery29 (who premiered the song), "Working with Emerald was seamless. She sent me an email with lyric ideas and had a very clear idea of how the song should relate to the movie. The lyric 'if it happened to you, what would you do?' was taken directly from Emerald's notes. Thank goodness she had such a confident idea of how the song should feel - that always helps!" In addition to her role as the film's director, Fennell also served as Executive Soundtrack Producer, teaming up with music supervisor Sue Jacobs and Capitol Records.

Cyn's other contribution to the soundtrack, the undeniably infectious "Drinks," has amassed over 20 million global streams since its release earlier this year. Chock-full of her trademark sassy, unfiltered lyricism, buoyed by an infectious hook and moody production by collaborators, Ryan Daly and JP Clarke, "Drinks," which Rolling Stone hailed as a "Song You Need To Know," officially entered the Top 40 at Pop Radio, peaking at an impressive No. 26 with adds from some of the country's most popular radio stations including Z100, WKSC, B96, and KISS Chicago to name a few. Watch the Taylor Fauntleroy-directed music video HERE

Both "Uh Oh" and "Drinks" can be heard when Sundance hit, Promising Young Woman is released in theaters on Christmas Day, December 25th 2020 via Focus Features. View the trailer, which features Anthony Willis' orchestral arrangement of "Toxic," HERE

The soundtrack also features previously unreleased tracks from MUNA and BLESSUS plus Carmen DeLeon's cover of the Gerry Goffin-Carole King penned "He Hit Me (And It Felt Like A Kiss"). Charli XCX's "Boys," Paris Hilton's "Stars Are Blind," Sky Ferreira's "Downhill Lullaby" and Juice Newton's "Angel of the Morning" are among the previously released tracks that Fennell employs to subvert the audience's expectations over the course of the film. Other featured artists include Maya B and Lily & Madeleine.

The release of "Uh Oh" follows Cyn's latest single, a love letter to the city that never sleeps, "New York," out now via Unsub Records. Written by Cyn and British award-winning singer-songwriter-producer Jack Garratt, "New York" is a beautiful ode to the city and to those who dream. Speaking about the new song, Cyn reveals, "With my new song New York, I hope to inspire feelings of adventure and possibility, and even though times are uncertain, I aim to remind people that looking toward the future with optimism is still worth it," she explains. "New York is a love song with an undeniable thread of possibility running through it, and I am so thrilled to share it with the world."

Cyn has partnered with The Actors Fund , a non-profit organization that supports the performing arts and entertainment industries, to donate a portion of proceeds from sale of her 'New York' hoodie. The sweatshirt is available from Cyn's official store. For more information, and to purchase, please visit www.cynsings.com

Earlier this year, Cyn released her 'Mood Swing (even moodier)' EP ( LISTEN ), a breath-taking 5-track collection of stripped back re-imaginings of classic 'Mood Swing' fan favorites, out now. "It's been almost 1 year since I released my debut EP, Mood Swing!" Cyn exclaims. "It's always a fun challenge to rethink songs that you've spent a lot of time with! I especially love these new versions of Angel & Nobody's Keeping Score. Maybe even more than the originals! I can't wait to hear what the Cynner's think of these new versions as I prepare to release new, original music before the year is over."

Included on 'even moodier' are re-workings of Cyn's hit single "I'll Still Have Me," as well as new versions of "Angel," "Nobody's Keeping Score," "I Can't Believe" (the original version featuring on the soundtrack for Netflix's To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You) and "Holy Roller," which V Magazine praised for bringing "an unexpected grit to her tender persona," with Idolator naming it one of their '75 Best Pop Songs ' of 2019. Also released this year, an original song, "Lonely Gun," which appeared on the soundtrack for the Margot Robbie-lead Harley Quinn vehicle, 'Birds Of Prey.'

