Cy Dune (Akron/Family's Seth Olinksy) Releases New Album 'Against Face'

Artist / producer Cy Dune - the explosive project from legendary underground noise folk experimentalists Akron/Family's co-founder Seth Olinsky - released his new album Against Face today via his Lightning Studios.

The 18-minute album is a metapunk blast through 20th century art school punk forms mashed together into one hyperreal, hypermodern tour de force. Over the last several months, he's released a number of powerful singles including "Against Face," "Disorientation (Cut Up)," "Don't Waste My Time" - a track that recently got the remix treatment from South London dance-infused post-punk outfit Talk Show, and "Any More."

Sparked by a turn towards the primal, transcendent energy of rock music and informed by his lifelong love of early blues music, Olinsky has explored Blues, 50's rock n roll, and 60s/70s proto punk through this unique lens via his Cy Dune project. Seth's projects have always had a post genre approach to music making. Collaging several genres simultaneously to create multi-meaning, and purposefully juxtaposing authentic and pure songwriting sincerity, with self-aware meta-meaning and pranksterism.

Take for example Akron/Family's scope from folk balladry to post jazz improv to the BMBZ project, a pre-meme internet noise take down interpretation of the S/T II album. Nothing was ever as it seemed on any given, first seen surface with Akron/Family, and it took a deeper investigation to find out about the whole story and how all the pieces fit together.

