Curtis Waters Announces 2023 'BAD SON' Headlining Tour

Curtis Waters announces his 2023 headlining "BAD SON" tour kicking off February 23rd in Los Angeles and concluding in North Carolina on March 11th.

The 12 show tour follows the release of Curtis' singles "RIOT" feat. chlothegod and "STAR KILLER," two tracks that have defined Curtis' new phase of his career and offer a sneak peak of his upcoming project.

Curtis' live shows are known for their contagious energy and for creating a welcoming atmosphere for fans new and old. Curtis' songs reach new heights when he plays them live, adding a layer of excitement and complexity that can only be achieved through Curtis' physical magnetism.

Curtis' latest single "RIOT" features vocals from chlothegod, and the natural connection between the two is palpable. Curtis and chlothegod are friends turned collaborators, discovering artistic innovation and bringing out the best in each other. As queer artists in Los Angeles, they've found solace in creating an anthem worth celebrating.

The track showcases Curtis' abilities and range as a producer, having also worked with rapper TiaCorine, who opened for Curtis at his first sold-out show in Los Angeles. A Nepali immigrant raised in Calgary and now living in Los Angeles, Curtis' ties to locations around the world are reflected in his dynamic sound and profound lyricism.

His previous track "STAR KILLER" explodes into existence with a crunchy, captivating guitar hook and addictive, throbbing bassline, "STAR KILLER" is iconic from its inception. Laced with the perfect amount of early aughts inspired pop-punk production the track is an exciting exploration into a darker, more alternative pop sound.

At only twenty-two years old, Curtis Waters has already established himself as a talented musical triple threat: writer, producer, and performer, and he doesn't miss an opportunity to flex his creative muscles.

Following one billion streams on his debut album 'Pity Party,' Curtis Waters followed up with the electrifying post-punk single 'MANIC MAN' - a brutally honest reflection on identity, insecurity, and mental health. MANIC MAN has gained 3+ million streams and is Curtis' highest streaming song of the year.

The 22-year old singer, songwriter, & producer has earned over 150K YouTube subscribers, 60K IG followers, and 138K on Tik-Tok - earning him over 100M views across platforms. After the growth of his viral hit 'Stunnin,' the Nepali-born creative was covered by the likes of Rolling Stone, Billboard, and Pigeons & Planes.

He quickly launched himself into collaborations with acts like renforshort, Kim Petras, and Brevin Kim alongside serving as the ambassador for major brands including MCM, Mercedes, and Haagen Dazs.

After experiencing rapid online success, the multi-hyphenate spent time re-imagining his creative identity & sound, working with artists like TiaCorine, Shrimp, and greek as he built a new world. His forthcoming album is a true immigrant story, a reflection on a young, brown creative being thrown into the mainstream overnight, while navigating deep issues of self-doubt and cultural identity along the way.

Tour Dates

February 17: Calgary, AB @ Commonwealth

February 18: Vancouver, BC @ Fortune

February 23: Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

February 24: San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop / NoisePop Festival

March 1: Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern

March 2: Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

March 3: Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

March 6: Boston, MA @ Red Room at Cafe 939

March 7: Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right

March 9: Philadelphia, PA @ Warehouse on Watts - Cambridge Hall

March 10: Washington, DC @ DC9

March 11: Carrboro, NC @ Cats Cradle