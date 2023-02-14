Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson & Fox Entertainment Enter Non-Exclusive Broadcast Direct Deal

The deal was announced today by Michael Thorn, President of Scripted Programming, FOX Entertainment.

Feb. 14, 2023  

Emmy and Grammy Award-winning producer, director, actor and recording artist Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and FOX Entertainment have entered into a non-exclusive multi-project broadcast direct deal, it was announced today by Michael Thorn, President of Scripted Programming, FOX Entertainment.

Jackson, through his production company G-Unit Film & Television, will develop scripted dramas, live-action comedies and animated series that would air on FOX. Series created under the deal will be owned by FOX Entertainment and produced by its in-house unit, FOX Entertainment Studios, in collaboration with G-Unit Film & Television.

"Whether it's music, film or television, Curtis always delivers premium entertainment that captivates millions of fans across the globe," said Thorn. "He is the rare multi-hyphenate with a deft hand at storytelling, no matter the format or medium, and we're looking forward to developing new and exciting series for FOX with him and his team."

"I am excited to formalize a partnership with Michael Thorn and FOX that will allow G-Unit Film & Television to focus on putting multiple series on FOX, a perfect broadcast destination for G-Unit Film & Television content while our premium, streaming, scripted and non-scripted slates continue to grow in all directions," said Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson.

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson has carved out a thriving television and film career as both a best-in-class producer and star. In 2005, he founded G-Unit Film & Television, Inc., which has produced a wide variety of content across numerous platforms and sold a myriad of shows to various networks.

Among these is the critically-acclaimed #1 show on Starz, Power, in which he not only co-starred in but also served as executive producer and director He has successfully focused on expansion of the Power universe with spin-offs Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and Power Book IV: Force. G-Unit Film & Television also produced the ABC hit, For Life and will soon commence production on season three of the hit series, Black Mafia Family for Starz and recent release of the Black Mafia Family Docuseries. G-Unit is also in development on the scripted series Fightland and Queen Nzinga at Starz. Recently released from G-Unit Film & Television is Hip Hop Homicides at WeTV.

Jackson is also expanding into the podcast space through his new G-Unit Audio banner with the debut of Surviving El Chapo: The Twins Who Brought Down a Drug Lord in partnership with iHeart Media and Lionsgate Sound. The company is also building out its feature slate, starting with a three picture Horror deal as a collaboration with Horror phenom Eli Roth and 3BlackDot.

Jackson joins a fast-growing pool of high-profile creatives who have closed broadcast direct deals with FOX. In December, the company and Academy Award winning filmmaker Rodney Rothman (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) and Adam Rosenberg entered into an agreement to develop animated programming for FOX.

Also last year, FOX signed broadcast direct deals with producers Carol Mendelsohn (CSI) and Julie Weitz, and writer/producer/director McG (Supernatural, Lethal Weapon, We Are Marshall). FOX's upcoming animated comedy, Krapopolis, from Emmy Award-winning creator Dan Harmon, is an outgrowth of his broadcast direct deal that was announced in 2020.

Jackson is represented by APA, AKR PR, and attorney Stephen Savva.

About FOX Entertainment

With a legacy spanning more than 35 years, FOX Entertainment is one of the world's most recognizable media brands and a prolific content producer across its iconic broadcast network and both owned and third-party streaming platforms.

Known for its independent, innovative spirit and provocative, groundbreaking storytelling, the company was reinvented in 2019 with the formation of FOX Entertainment. While maintaining its leadership in broadcast television (9-1-1, The Simpsons, The Cleaning Lady, Hell's Kitchen, LEGO Masters), the company is actively building a portfolio of businesses and library of owned original content.

To date, FOX Entertainment's long-term growth strategy has included the acquisitions of award-winning animation studio Bento Box Entertainment (Bob's Burgers, The Great North, Krapopolis, Grimsburg), entertainment platform TMZ, and global production studio MarVista Entertainment (The Way Home), as well as the formation of the culinary and lifestyle content venture Studio Ramsay Global (Next Level Chef, Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars) in partnership with Gordon Ramsay.

The company also established its in-house unscripted studio FOX Alternative Entertainment (The Masked Singer, I Can See Your Voice, Name That Tune), FOX Entertainment Studios (Animal Control) to develop scripted content and worldwide content sales unit FOX Entertainment Global.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos



