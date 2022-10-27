Cuffed Up Release New Single '10 for 10'

Indie rock outfit, CUFFED UP, has followed up with another explosive new single new single today called "10 for 10". It follows the band's other new track "Even The Worm Will Turn", which was released late last month. "10 for 10" was mixed by Seth Manchester (METZ, Atlas Vending), mastered by Joe Laporta (IDLES, David Bowie, Leon Bridges), produced by Dan Sadin.

The song is about the internal monologue of a creative and their ongoing, almost cyclical battle with "imposter syndrome"," explains vocalist and guitarist Ralph Torrefranca. "It's deeply rooted in confidence. The dialogue in the song follows a creative, trying to understand the negative thoughts that plagues their mind every time they feel the imposter syndrome. The chorus is the heavy-handed conclusion that they arrive to every time but the bridge is the "big aha! moment" where the character finally realizes that they are amazing at what they do and are in fact, 10/10."

"10 for 10" and "Even The Worm Will Turn" come in support of the bands current tour with The Joy Formidable. They will perform tonight in Philadelphia, PA at Underground Arts. Remaining dates can be found below and ticket are on sale now here.

Listen to the new single here:

CUFFED UP Upcoming tour dates

* supporting The Joy Formidable

10/27 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts*

10/28 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair*

10/29 - Hamden, CT @ Space ballroom*

10/31 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi*

11/1 - St. louis @ The Duck room*

11/2 - Omaha, NE @ The Waiting room*

11/4 - Denver, CO @ HQ

11/6 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile*

11/7 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi studios*

11/9 - San Francisco, CA @ the independent*

11/11 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriets*

11/12 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar*

11/15 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy*

CUFFED UP have been turning heads since their debut double A-side was released at the end of 2019. The band garnered much support as an unsigned act first of all from KEXP (Song of The Day/Music That Matters), and subsequently from the likes of NME, DIY Magazine and The Line Of Best Fit.

After an opening run supporting Silversun Pickups in 2020, the band released their self-titled debut EP through Hassle Records (UK) and Corduroy Records (US) where the lead singles "French Exit" + "Small Town Kid" garnered much acclaim from legendary UK tastemakers like Steve Lamacq (BBC Radio 6), Daniel P Carter (BBC Radio 1) + John Kennedy (Radio X).

Cuffed Up started in 2018 when songwriter/guitarist Ralph Torrefranca was inspired by the post-punk scene coming out of the UK with bands like IDLES, Fontaines DC and Shame. Sooner after he recruited his long-time drummer Joe Liptock and bassist Vic Ordonez to work on a batch of songs for the new project.