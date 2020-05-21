Crown The Empire Share 'Blurry' Video

Crown The Empire have dropped the epic video for their latest single "BLURRY (out of place)."

It's a "must see," so watch it below!

"BLURRY (out of place)" is truly a fan favorite. It has tallied over 9 million worldwide streams.

The band has also launched an augmented reality hologram experience via JADU, an app that allows fans to enjoy the unique experience of performing with their favorite artists by choosing from a library of photorealistic holograms of different musicians. Users can scan their surroundings and place the hologram in their space using AR, then get into the frame with their favorite artist, and record a video as they perform with the hologram. The resulting video can be saved to their device and shared on TikTok, Instagram, or any other social media platform. It truly allow fans to live the rock 'n' roll dream. Check out the app here

The Crown The Empire hologram will feature singer Andy Leo and fans will be able to sing alongside of him.

The band shared the following note to fans.



Hello, it's been a while since we've last spoken. As you may know, our world is in a state of isolation and confusion. The future is unknown and we're all uncertain of what's to come. With that being said, we wanted to release something special to get you through these dark times - a song about feeling lost when it seems like all hope is gone.

We are excited that the official music video for our song 'BLURRY (out of place)' is out now.

Andy Leo has been turned into a hologram, and you can bring him to life wherever you are in the world.

Download the app, choose the hologram of Andy, scan your surroundings, and he will appear in front of you. Film videos of you and Andy singing/dancing to 'BLURRY' together and post them on all your socials. We hope you enjoy this interactive experience as well as the new music video. Stay safe out there.

Much love,Crown The Empire



Crown The Empire's most recent album Sudden Sky is out now.

