Crash Adams Release Sun-Kissed Single 'California Girl'

Pop duo Crash Adams has announced their signing to Warner Music Canada / Warner Records and released their latest feel-good anthem "California Girl." Today's release follows the duo's previous high-energy singles "Give Me A Kiss," "Caroline" and "Destination."

Known on social media for their musical skits and their iconic red couch, Crash Adams have rocketed to success, quickly gathering over nine million new followers in a span of just six months across TikTok, YouTube, Instagram and Spotify before releasing "California Girl." The new track is an instantly hummable tune, and the latest in a string of viral hits from the group who have made it their mission to spread positivity and inspire good vibes everywhere they go.

"We're so excited to finally announce our signing with Warner Music Canada and Warner Records. Two years ago, we decided to spend all the money in our bank account and book a trip to California to chase our dreams. It was a make-or-break moment and such an exciting point in time, and we couldn't be happier with the team around us," says the band. "We're so happy that our fans finally get to hear 'California Girl!'"

Over the past year Crash Adams has reached new career highs having generated over 1.2 billion views and 115 million audio and video streams across platforms. The duo is currently working new music with award winning producers and songwriters such as Justin Tranter (Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez), Captain Cuts (Bebe Rexha, Halsey, The Chainsmokers) and Dave Hodges (Avril Lavigne, 5 Seconds of Summer, Kelly Clarkson).

Stay tuned for much more to come from Crash Adams. Listen to the new single here:

ABOUT CRASH ADAMS

Crash Adams' pop songs carry the same kind of mood-boosting power as a hit of pure dopamine. After years of developing their magnetic personalities on social media, the Toronto-bred duo brought their energy to the world with the video for their nostalgic breakthrough single "Give Me a Kiss."

The duo has organically built an online fan base and found their niche with videos highlighting their positive attitude, dapper outfits and iconic red couch from Crash's grandmother's house. From the memorable, melodic "Caroline" to the romantic bop "Destination," Crash Adams has generated over 1.2 billion views and 115 million audio and video streams across platforms. For the duo, the success has been a sign that they're on the right track-that everything they dreamed of is within reach. Not that they ever had any doubts.

CREDIT: Chris Selvaggi & Harley Fitzsimmons