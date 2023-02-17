Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Crash Adams Release Sun-Kissed Single 'California Girl'

Crash Adams Release Sun-Kissed Single 'California Girl'

The track is now available on streaming platforms.

Feb. 17, 2023  

Pop duo Crash Adams has announced their signing to Warner Music Canada / Warner Records and released their latest feel-good anthem "California Girl." Today's release follows the duo's previous high-energy singles "Give Me A Kiss," "Caroline" and "Destination."

Known on social media for their musical skits and their iconic red couch, Crash Adams have rocketed to success, quickly gathering over nine million new followers in a span of just six months across TikTok, YouTube, Instagram and Spotify before releasing "California Girl." The new track is an instantly hummable tune, and the latest in a string of viral hits from the group who have made it their mission to spread positivity and inspire good vibes everywhere they go.

"We're so excited to finally announce our signing with Warner Music Canada and Warner Records. Two years ago, we decided to spend all the money in our bank account and book a trip to California to chase our dreams. It was a make-or-break moment and such an exciting point in time, and we couldn't be happier with the team around us," says the band. "We're so happy that our fans finally get to hear 'California Girl!'"

Over the past year Crash Adams has reached new career highs having generated over 1.2 billion views and 115 million audio and video streams across platforms. The duo is currently working new music with award winning producers and songwriters such as Justin Tranter (Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez), Captain Cuts (Bebe Rexha, Halsey, The Chainsmokers) and Dave Hodges (Avril Lavigne, 5 Seconds of Summer, Kelly Clarkson).

Stay tuned for much more to come from Crash Adams. Listen to the new single here:

ABOUT CRASH ADAMS

Crash Adams' pop songs carry the same kind of mood-boosting power as a hit of pure dopamine. After years of developing their magnetic personalities on social media, the Toronto-bred duo brought their energy to the world with the video for their nostalgic breakthrough single "Give Me a Kiss."

The duo has organically built an online fan base and found their niche with videos highlighting their positive attitude, dapper outfits and iconic red couch from Crash's grandmother's house. From the memorable, melodic "Caroline" to the romantic bop "Destination," Crash Adams has generated over 1.2 billion views and 115 million audio and video streams across platforms. For the duo, the success has been a sign that they're on the right track-that everything they dreamed of is within reach. Not that they ever had any doubts.

CREDIT: Chris Selvaggi & Harley Fitzsimmons



Ben Kweller to Release Sha Sha 20th Anniversary Deluxe Photo
Ben Kweller to Release 'Sha Sha' 20th Anniversary Deluxe
This Slacker-core gem was recorded by Bryce Goggin (Pavement, Lemonheads) back in 2001 when BK was coming up in NYC with The Strokes and Moldy Peaches. Sha Sha Deluxe will be available on Triple-LP, Triple-CD, and USB Toothbrush (Yes, a red toothbrush that you plug into your computer).
BKTHERULA Drops New Project LVL5 P1 Photo
BKTHERULA Drops New Project 'LVL5 P1'
ising Atlanta rapper Bktherula unleashes her multifaceted new project LVL5 P1. Brimming with Bk’s signature swagger and mesmerizing lyricism, the sizzling 10-song set includes recent singles “TAN” and “PSSYONFT” as well as 2022’s “FOREVER PT. 2 (JEZEBEL)” featuring Destroy Lonely and “?????.” Check out upcoming tour dates!
KID BLOOM Shares New Single Walk With Me Photo
KID BLOOM Shares New Single 'Walk With Me'
With Highway, Kid Bloom established his own musical domain – neon production, hip-hop beat-work, and psychedelic guitar emissions revolving around confessional lyrics flowing with unfiltered honesty. The LP’s “I Fell in Love Again”, “Have U Seen Her” and other singles have resonated with fans, pushing Spotify monthly listenership over 2 million.
Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore Share New Single Borderland Photo
Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore Share New Single 'Borderland'
Recorded on the duo’s day off during a Texas tour run in January of this year at The Zone Studio in Dripping Springs, Texas, “Borderland” was produced by Alvin, who also plays electric guitar. Engineered and mixed by Stuart Sullivan, the track features Jimmie Dale Gilmore on lead vocals joined by Lisa Pankrantz.

From This Author - Michael Major


Idk Ramps up With New Single 'Radioactive'Idk Ramps up With New Single 'Radioactive'
February 17, 2023

Maryland rap auteur IDK kicks off 2023 with his undeniable new single, “Radioactive.” IDK has managed all of this while hitting the road alongside Pusha-T for the Virginia icon’s It’s Almost Dry tour, where IDK has performed songs from Simple., his eight-track collaborative project with Grammy Award-winning DJ/producer Kaytranada.
Cynthia Nixon Will Return as Director For AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season TwoCynthia Nixon Will Return as Director For AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two
February 17, 2023

Cynthia Nixon will return as a director for the second season of AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season one starred Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, and Evan Handler. The second season will also feature the return of John Corbett as Aidan, plus Tony Danza.
Ben Kweller to Release 'Sha Sha' 20th Anniversary DeluxeBen Kweller to Release 'Sha Sha' 20th Anniversary Deluxe
February 17, 2023

This Slacker-core gem was recorded by Bryce Goggin (Pavement, Lemonheads) back in 2001 when BK was coming up in NYC with The Strokes and Moldy Peaches. Sha Sha Deluxe will be available on Triple-LP, Triple-CD, and USB Toothbrush (Yes, a red toothbrush that you plug into your computer).
Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore Share New Single 'Borderland'Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore Share New Single 'Borderland'
February 17, 2023

Recorded on the duo’s day off during a Texas tour run in January of this year at The Zone Studio in Dripping Springs, Texas, “Borderland” was produced by Alvin, who also plays electric guitar. Engineered and mixed by Stuart Sullivan, the track features Jimmie Dale Gilmore on lead vocals joined by Lisa Pankrantz.
BKTHERULA Drops New Project 'LVL5 P1'BKTHERULA Drops New Project 'LVL5 P1'
February 17, 2023

ising Atlanta rapper Bktherula unleashes her multifaceted new project LVL5 P1. Brimming with Bk’s signature swagger and mesmerizing lyricism, the sizzling 10-song set includes recent singles “TAN” and “PSSYONFT” as well as 2022’s “FOREVER PT. 2 (JEZEBEL)” featuring Destroy Lonely and “?????.” Check out upcoming tour dates!
share