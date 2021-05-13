Craig Campbell To Release 'Never Mine' May 21

Craig Campbell is known for tugging hearts with impactful songs like "Family Man," "Outta My Head," "Outskirts of Heaven" and others, and today he announced the release of his new single, "Never Mine," on May 21, 2021. Written by Craig with Jim McCormick and Jacob Rice, the new song expresses the pain and heartache when someone falls in love and spends quality time with a person, only to find out the feelings aren't mutual.

"I had the idea for 'Never Mine' in my phone for a couple years," said Craig about the song. "I never could map it out in my head, so it just stayed in my phone. One day I woke up and it made sense. I threw the idea out to Jim (McCormick) and Jacob (Rice), and we knocked it out. I believe everyone has been in this situation. Spending quality time with someone only to find out it wasn't as special to them as it was you. It's country music."

"Never Mine" will be supported by a full radio promotion campaign, Campbell's first in over three years, with a planned impact date of June 14 on Grindstone Records. A music video is scheduled to be shot in Florida later this month, and plans are to have it on the air to coincide with the radio add date.

Craig's most recent streaming and music video release, the rowdy "Good Things Come To Those Who Drink," is currently being supported by a line dance and the TikTok BottlePop Challenge.

He and western wear model/social media influencer Holly Stocks introduced the challenge, where fans hold two beer bottles in one hand and skillfully pop one open with the heel of their boot, and then post the video on TikTok. Check it out HERE or on his TikTok.