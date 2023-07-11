Courtney Barnett Announces Instrumental Album 'End Of The Day'

Tickets go on sale Friday July 14th (10am local time).

By: Jul. 11, 2023

Courtney Barnett Announces Instrumental Album 'End Of The Day'

Courtney Barnett has today announced the release of the instrumental album End Of The Day. Comprised of 17 seamless improvisations which were originally created as part of the score to the documentary about Barnett titled Anonymous Club. 

End Of The Day is a meditative, slow-burning and beautiful record, prioritizing atmosphere, tone and texture over traditional song structures and melodic hooks. It's a fearless and stunning turn for an artist who built her formidable reputation through profound lyricism and riff-based fireworks.

As a taste of the album to come, Barnett today also releases the first three tracks of the album. "Start Somewhere", "Life Balance" and "First Slow" alongside a visual accompaniment directed by film-maker Claire Marie Vogel.

The album will be released via Barnett's own label Milk! Records & Mom+Pop. It will be the final release on Milk! ahead of the label closing after more than 70 releases and more than a decade.

Barnett has also today announced a series of End Of The Day concerts. The short tour will consist of intimate shows split in two sets. The first set will see Barnett and collaborator Stella Mozgawa perform instrumental songs and improvisations from the soundtrack, the second will see Barnett performing songs and singing from her incomparable back-catalog.

Tickets go on sale Friday July 14th (10am local time) fans can sign up HERE for pre-sale access, presale begins July 12th (10am local time). A full rundown of dates can be found below.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES:

October 11 - Brattleboro, VT @ Stone Church

October 12 - New York, NY @ National Sawdust

October 13 - New York, NY @ National Sawdust

October 14 - Philadelphia, PA @ Sanctuary First Unitarian Church

October 15 - Washington, DC @ Atlantis

November 3 - Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge

November 4 - Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge

Photo credit: Pooneh Ghana



