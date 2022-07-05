Country Newcomer Mark Burke Releases New Single 'See You Tonight'

Based in Nashville, Tennessee, singer-songwriter Mark Burke debuts the romantic-filled new single "See You Tonight."

"See You Tonight is a romantic/sexy song I wrote about missing my wife while I'm on the road traveling, and anticipating what we would be doing if I was home," explains Burke. As a newly married couple, Mark relates to this song more than ever as he continents to travel the country and perform.

The strum of the six strings, the strength and grit of his voice, and the lyrics throughout each song are what contribute to setting Mark apart from others throughout the industry. Throughout the past couple of years, Mark has opened up for Craig Campbell, Luke Bryan, Jake Owen, and Chris Young.

His songs have honesty and realness about one of them. As they're written from the heart, they impact listeners all over. The passion he has for songs and songwriting comes through in his performances and leaves a lasting impression on listeners.

Listen to the new single here: