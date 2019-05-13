Country Music Association Announces Dates For 'Introducing Nashville' European, U.K. Tour

The Country Music Association's international artist-focused touring series, Introducing Nashville, has announced dates for its upcoming tour this fall. Taking place Oct. 10-21 , the tour will make stops throughout Europe and the U.K. with shows in Oslo, Stockholm, Hamburg, Berlin, Amsterdam, Manchester, Gateshead, Glasgow, Brighton and London.



The powerhouse lineup will introduce international fans to Country artists Danielle Bradbery, Devin Dawson, Travis Denning, Chris Lane and Rachel Wammack. Devin Dawson will be joining Bradbery, Denning and Wammack on the European leg of the tour, and Lane will be playing the tour's U.K. dates alongside Bradbery, Denning and Wammack. Tickets for all show dates will go on sale Friday, May 17 at 10:00 AM/GMT with the exception of the Oslo show, which will go on sale at Thursday, May 16 at 9:00 AM/GMT time. Visit IntroducingNashville.com for more information.



With its recent launch in March, Introducing Nashville has brought the Nashville-style songwriters round across the globe, with artists taking the stage together in an acoustic lineup to share the stories behind their songs with international audiences.



"We are thrilled to be introducing this lineup of incredibly talented artists to international audiences and to revisit cities that we have toured before," says Milly Olykan, CMA Vice President, International Relations and Development. "These artists are a great representation of what is current in Nashville right now - and a perfect way to showcase to new audiences how broad a genre Country is."



So far in 2019, the tour has brought performances to fans in Amsterdam, Berlin, Auckland, New Zealand, Tokyo and multiple cities throughout Australia, featuring a variety of artists including Brandy Clark, Dawson, Lindsay Ell, Lauren Jenkins, Logan Mize and Tenille Townes. The unique format of the show has resonated with international audiences and allowed them to connect with artists in a new and personal way.



Introducing Nashville European Tour Dates:

Featuring Danielle Bradbery, Devin Dawson, Travis Denning and Rachel Wammack

Oct. 10 - Oslo, Norway - Konserthus

Oct. 11 - Stockholm, Sweden - Nalen

Oct. 12 - Hamburg, Germany - Gruenspan

Oct. 13 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theatre

Oct. 14 - Amsterdam, The Netherlands - Zonnehuis



Introducing Nashville U.K. Tour Dates:

Featuring Danielle Bradbery, Travis Denning, Chris Lane and Rachel Wammack

Oct. 16 - Manchester, England - RNCM

Oct. 17 - Gateshead, England - Sage 2

Oct. 18 - Glasgow, Scotland - St. Luke's

Oct. 20 - Brighton, England - Old Market

Oct. 21 - London, England - Cadogan Hall





