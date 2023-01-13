Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Country Cross-Genre Zye Ca$h Releases New Single 'Love Someone'

This single fits the entire brand of who he is as a single father and his hope to find love in the future.

Jan. 13, 2023  

With over 10,000 pre-saves and pre-adds across streaming platforms, country cross-genre artist Zye Ca$h releases his new single, "Love Someone."

LISTEN/STREAM to "Love Someone" here.

The track was produced by Jake Angel Beats and mixed by Brandon Manley. The track was written by Zye himself alongside Dustin Lamoureaux.

As a single father and a following of nearly half a million on TikTok, Zye Ca$h has begun promoting his next single "Love Someone," which fits the entire brand of who he is as a single father and his hope to find love in the future.

"I wanted to release something that was a message I could connect too," tells Zye. "As I'm a single father, I wanted that to be a core part of my career as I do everything for a purpose to support my family. With "Love Someone," I hope people can take this song and relate to it just as much as I do."

You can connect with Zye Ca$h on TikTok and Instagram.



