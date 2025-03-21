Country Artist Maddox Batson Releases 'First Dance' EP

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rising country sensation Maddox Batson has unveiled his highly anticipated First Dance EP, available now via Prosper Entertainment / Warner Records. The multi-instrumental singer-songwriter continues to captivate audiences with his heartfelt storytelling and signature sound, building on a story which has already caught global attention.

With millions of streams to his name, Batson first connected with fans through his viral hits like “Tears In The River” and “I Wanna Know,” showcasing raw talent and deep emotional resonance. His instinctive ability to blend classic country roots with a fresh, modern twist has made him one of the most exciting new voices in the genre today.

First Dance features seven tracks with the same youthful magnetism, including highlights like the single “Girl In Green.” Showcasing his stunning signature style, Batson paints a cinematic picture on the catchy chorus, “Tell me, have you seen the girl in green? Felt like a movie, yes it could’ve been a dream.”

On “Problem,” soft spoken acoustic guitar fills the emotional gaps between slick snaps and buoyant beats. Dealing with the turbulence of a toxic relationship, Batson comes to an empowering realization on the unshakable refrain, “Baby, what you mad at me for? Maybe you’re the problem.” He shares a perceptive fusion of spirit and soul on the moving “God Talkin’,” and then, there’s the romantic clarity of “It Was You.” Loose acoustic guitar underlines his emotionally charged hook, “The one thing I've been missing, it was you.” Full track listing below.

Setting the stage for First Dance, Batson’s new EP arrives after the standout “I Don’t Like You Anymore.” The latter has over 1 million Spotify streams and nearly 3 million YouTube views on its accompanying music video. It follows in the wake of the buzzing “X’s,” which has already amassed over 5.8 million Spotify streams in addition to 11 million YouTube views on the music video.

This spring, the charismatic singer-songwriter and performer is set to hit the road once again with headlining tour dates in New York City, Dallas, Chicago and more, along with a performance at Stagecoach Music Festival in Indio, CA. Following high demand, Batson upgraded venues across the country with limited tickets remaining. This fall, he’s set to join one of country’s biggest stars, supporting Lainey Wilson’s Whirlwind Tour.

In a short time, Batson has skyrocketed to the forefront of country music fueled by a series of popular independent singles. Born just north of Nashville, TN and raised in Birmingham, AL, the now 15-year-old developed a fervent passion for music as a kid. Eventually, he cultivated a sharp signature style by infusing classic country storytelling and swagger with southern rock energy, pop palatability and distinctive grooves. With cuts like a current Lana Del Rey and Quavo single “Tough,” the “Tears In The River” singer will soon make his debut on the Grand Ole Opry Stage on March 26, 2025.

About Maddox Batson:

Maddox Batson navigates the world with wisdom and wit far beyond his 15 years. After the Nashville-born, Alabama-based songwriter began gaining notoriety covering songs from Zach Bryan, Red Clay Strays, and more, he started to write his own songs. Thanks to early singles like “Tears In The River” and “I Wanna Know,” Batson quickly showed that he wasn’t only a star at covering country hits, but an excellent writer of his own home-cooked cuts – a practice he saw first-hand as a co-writer on Lana Del Rey and Quavo’s smash hit collaboration, “Tough.”

With the arrival of his latest single, “Girl In Green” and his EP First Dance, Batson is ready to show the world what he can create all while preparing for sold-out live shows across the country, his debut appearance at Stagecoach Music Festival and more new music. Life is moving fast for the multi-instrumentalist (piano, guitar & mandolin)who has fully embraced his next-up in country-pop music. “It can be overwhelming, this life, but I’ve got a lot of good people surrounding me,” he explains. “I’m still just a kid, though, and I’m happy about that.”

Photo Credit: Lexi Lovelace

