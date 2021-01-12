Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Counterpunch Drop New Track 'We, The Role'

The band's upcoming 7" “Handbook For The Recently Debriefed” is out Jan 29th.

Jan. 12, 2021  

Chicago punks Counterpunch have just dropped a new track titled "We, The Role," which is the B-side off the band's upcoming 7" "Handbook For The Recently Debriefed" out Jan 29th via Thousand Islands Records (North America) and SBÄM Records (EU).

Stream the single on all streaming platforms here: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/counterpunch/we-the-role.

Pre-orders for the 7" have launched (three variants, each limited to 100 units). Pre-order here: https://thousandislandsrecords.com/product-category/counterpunch/.

With their new songs, Counterpunch write a commentary on the society around them. The new tracks "We, The Role" and "Handbook For The Recently Debriefed" make up the band's new 7" and are the first new Counterpunch songs since the band's 2014 album "Bruises."

Formed in 2004, Counterpunch's metal drenched Skate Punk, inspired by the Fat Wreck era of modern punk rock, has seen them tour around the world alongside some of the biggest names of the scene.


