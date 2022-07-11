Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cory Singer Releases New Single 'Chance of a Lifetime (The Proposal)'

“Chance of a Lifetime (The Proposal)" was released today on all music streaming & download platforms. 

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 11, 2022  

New Jersey-born and raised social media influencer and breakout singer/songwriter Cory Singer releases the perfect love song just in time for wedding season. "Chance of a Lifetime (The Proposal)" was released today on all music streaming & download platforms.

"When I was growing up my mother was a wedding planner. I didn't truly understand what love was until I fell in love with someone this past year for the first time. Now, I finally understand my mother's passion for the work she used to do, and I realize just how beautiful love is. Although my mother only does event planning for friends and family now, I understand her passion for helping couples cultivate and celebrate the love that they have. I wrote this song with the same desire to celebrate love and the gift of marriage." - Cory Singer

Cory Singer pulls at our heartstrings in his moving new single "Chance of a Lifetime (The Proposal). This beautifully crafted love ballad is full of raw emotion and passion as Singer serenades his love by promising a loving life together. The richness and theatricality of Cory's voice shine through as he uses his wide vocal range to bring out his honest and emotive feelings within the lyrics.

The simplistic instrumentation built by piano, guitar, and light strings allows his words to be heard loud and clear as he is proposing to share a life with someone. Those in love are left thinking of that magic feeling, and those not yet in love are left with a romanticized longing for a love so pure. Even though this song is directed at one certain special person, we're sure this will have listeners wanting to say "yes" to Cory, too.

Listen to the new single here:

MacGyver Contest

Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Outdoor Film Festival Launches on July 6
July 5, 2022

The Outdoor Film Festival consists of a series of interactive workshops and film screenings set in open spaces and nature in East Harlem. With each day given a thematic focal point, the festival is centered around intergenerational healing as it relates to Black and BIPOC communities living in Harlem and across New York City.
Asian Film Festival of Dallas (AFFD) Announces Film Lineup for 21st Edition
July 5, 2022

The Asian Film Festival of Dallas (AFFD) announced the film lineup for this year’s 21st edition of the film festival. AFFD’s Opening Night selection is Wenxiong Xing’s Too Cool to Kill, the Closing Night selection is Roshan Sethi’s 7 Days, Spotlight screenings include Park Hoon-Jung’s The Witch 2: The Other One, and Shô Miyake’s Small, Slow but Steady.
Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean & DJ Lux to Debut New AJ Single 'SMOKE'
July 5, 2022

Backstreet Boy, AJ Mclean and WEG’s newest artist and Billboard Record Charter DJ Lux will be debuting AJ’s new single ‘SMOKE’. The two are the founders of the music collaboration ATCK, All The Cool Kids, and are releasing their newest records featuring impressive artists on a global scale. Get VIP tickets now!
Raphael Saadiq Tapped as Marvel's MOON GIRL & DEVIL DINOSAUR Executive Music Producer
July 5, 2022

Three-time GRAMMY Award® winner Raphael Saadiq has been named executive music producer for 'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur,' the highly anticipated animated series following 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette (aka Moon Girl) and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur, as they protect New York City's Lower East Side from danger.
Supernatural Thriller THE SUMMONED to Be Released on VOD Thursday
July 5, 2022

Directed by Meir with a script by Jewish-Ukrainian writer Yuri Baranovsky, THE SUMMONED's powerful cast features J. Quinton Johnson (Hamilton on Broadway, AMC's The Son), Emma Fitzpatrick (THE SOCIAL NETWORK), Salvador Chacon (FX's Mayans M.C.), Angela Gulner (Netflix's GLOW), and Freddy Douglas (Hallmark's The Odyssey).