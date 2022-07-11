Cory Singer Releases New Single 'Chance of a Lifetime (The Proposal)'

New Jersey-born and raised social media influencer and breakout singer/songwriter Cory Singer releases the perfect love song just in time for wedding season. "Chance of a Lifetime (The Proposal)" was released today on all music streaming & download platforms.

"When I was growing up my mother was a wedding planner. I didn't truly understand what love was until I fell in love with someone this past year for the first time. Now, I finally understand my mother's passion for the work she used to do, and I realize just how beautiful love is. Although my mother only does event planning for friends and family now, I understand her passion for helping couples cultivate and celebrate the love that they have. I wrote this song with the same desire to celebrate love and the gift of marriage." - Cory Singer

Cory Singer pulls at our heartstrings in his moving new single "Chance of a Lifetime (The Proposal). This beautifully crafted love ballad is full of raw emotion and passion as Singer serenades his love by promising a loving life together. The richness and theatricality of Cory's voice shine through as he uses his wide vocal range to bring out his honest and emotive feelings within the lyrics.

The simplistic instrumentation built by piano, guitar, and light strings allows his words to be heard loud and clear as he is proposing to share a life with someone. Those in love are left thinking of that magic feeling, and those not yet in love are left with a romanticized longing for a love so pure. Even though this song is directed at one certain special person, we're sure this will have listeners wanting to say "yes" to Cory, too.

Listen to the new single here: