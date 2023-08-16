Corey Taylor Unleashes Third New Song 'Talk Sick' Off Upcoming Solo Studio Album 'CMF2'

The track is the third new song off his soon to be released solo studio album, CMF2.  

By: Aug. 16, 2023

POPULAR

SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available F Photo 1 SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available From Sony Masterworks
Taylor Swift Adds New U.S. Tour Dates in Miami, New Orleans & More Photo 2 Taylor Swift Adds New U.S. Tour Dates in Miami, New Orleans & More
DPR IAN Reveals EP 'Dear Insanity' & Shares 'Peanut Butter & Tears' Single Photo 3 DPR IAN Reveals EP 'Dear Insanity' & Shares 'Peanut Butter & Tears'
Interview: CIX Reflect on Their Latest EP, Memorable Moments With Fans, and Being a Part o Photo 4 Interview: CIX Reflect on Their Latest EP, Memorable Moments With Fans, and Being a Part of the 4th Generation of K-Pop!

Corey Taylor Unleashes Third New Song 'Talk Sick' Off Upcoming Solo Studio Album 'CMF2'

GRAMMY® Award-winning, multi-platinum singer-songwriter, actor, and New York Times best-selling author Corey Taylor (Slipknot, Stone Sour) releases “Talk Sick” - the third new song off his soon to be released solo studio album, CMF2.  

“That sick guitar at the beginning, I played that through a speaker about the size of a coffee cup. It made it sound violent; you feel like you're being stung by bees who are playing along to the Sex Pistols,” says Taylor about the track.

“There’s an element of spiritual regurgitation, trying to purge yourself of demons that have been clinging to you because of prior relationships, romantic or otherwise. You realize those people bring a certain asshole side out of you that you don't necessarily want in your life. It's about trying to lance that boil and get that sickness out of you.”

CMF2, Taylor’s first album for BMG and the first on his own label imprint, Decibel Cooper Recordings, was produced by Jay Ruston (Anthrax, Steel Panther, Amon Amarth), who also produced Stone Sour’s 2017 Hydrograd as well as CMFT. 

“Together we have great ideas, great energy, and are quick to try everything,” Taylor says of his studio collaborator. “We’re not afraid to tell each other if it’s a good idea, or also a bad one; we have that kind of trust. It’s rad.” 

Throughout CMF2, Taylor sings, plays lead and rhythm guitar, piano, and mandolin. 

The 13-track opus packs the energy, experimentation, and forthrightness that’s defined a career which has seen him sell more than 12 million albums with his Grammy-winning band Slipknot and several million with chart-toppers Stone Sour.

CMF2 follows up Taylor’s 2020 solo debut CMFT, which featured the #1 Billboard Active Rock single “Black Eyes Blue” and streaming sensation “CMFT Must Be Stopped” (feat. Tech N9ne and Kid Bookie). The LP hit #6 on Billboard’s US Top Rock Albums charts. 

CMF2 album/merch bundles are available now for pre-order including a CMF2 hoodie and standard black 2xLP vinyl fan pack and a 2xLP exclusive offering in opaque orchid vinyl (limited to 1,000 pressings). 

As Taylor and his CMFT bandmates prepare to hit the road on their headline tour of the US kicking off at the Fillmore Auditorium in Denver, CO on August 25, the single Beyond” continues to climb the Rock Radio charts currently at #6.

Corey Taylor CMF2 U.S. Tour Dates

w/ support from Wargasm, Oxymorrons & Luna Aura on select dates

8/25 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium * 

8/27 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater *

8/28 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore *

8/30 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave/Eagles Club - Eagles Ballroom *

8/31 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre *

9/2 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory *

9/3 - Pryor, OK - Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds (Rocklahoma) ***

9/5 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit *

9/7 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues *

9/9 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center *

9/10 - Alton, VA - Virginia International Raceway (Blue Ridge Rock Festival) ***

9/12 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater *

9/13 - Boston, MA - House of Blues *

9/15 - Wallingford, CT - The Dome at Oakdale **

9/16 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount **

9/18 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues **

9/19 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues **

9/21 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall ** 

9/22 - Louisville, KY - Kentucky Exposition Center (Louder Than Life) ***

9/24 - Houston, TX - House of Blues **

9/25 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues **

9/27 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel **

9/28 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre **

9/29 - Henderson, NV - The Dollar Loan Center ***

10/1 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues **

10/3 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium **

10/5 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern **

10/7 - Sacramento, CA - Discovery Park (Aftershock Festival) ***

* w/ Wargasm & Oxymorrons

** w/ Wargasm & Luna Aura

*** Festival / Radio show

For tour and ticket information, visit: https://www.coreytaylor.com/ 

Photo Credit: Marina Hunter



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Alex Hamburger Releases New Video Ladybug From New Album Photo
Alex Hamburger Releases New Video 'Ladybug' From New Album

Washington DC-based flutist, vocalist, and composer Alex Hamburger has recently shared the official music video for 'Ladybug,' the first track from her latest album, 'What If?'

2
Kings Theatre Partners With Cup Zero To Reduce Single-Use Cup Waste Photo
Kings Theatre Partners With Cup Zero To Reduce Single-Use Cup Waste

Kings Theatre, the historic venue in Flatbush, Brooklyn, is excited to announce its partnership with Cup Zero, a visionary initiative aimed at curbing single-use cup waste in New York City. This collaboration marks a significant step towards a greener future and sets an example for other venues to follow.

3
Deftones Announce the Fourth Annual Dia de Los Deftones Photo
Deftones Announce the Fourth Annual 'Dia de Los Deftones'

Multi-platinum GRAMMY® Award-winning Sacramento band Deftones share the details for their fourth annual Dia De Los Deftones set for Saturday Nov. 4 at Petco Park in San Diego, CA. Headlined, hosted, and curated by Deftones, the all-ages festival lineup also features 100 Gecs, Knocked Loose, Doechii, Pinback, Pieri, Rile, and Capra.

4
NOLAN Returns With 4-Track EP better . Photo
NOLAN Returns With 4-Track EP 'better .'

While the original version is uptempo & pop-influenced, the remix carries a slow groove with heavy 808’s. The soundscape for “PECAN” follows a similar direction. An album highlight is the magical “CINDERELLA”, which has been NOLAN’s most streamed track in recent months.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Tessa Violet and Frances Forever Team Up on 'Play With Fire'Tessa Violet and Frances Forever Team Up on 'Play With Fire'
Paradime Drops Apollo Brown-Produced Single 'Wolf Greys' Featuring Marv Won and Ty FarrisParadime Drops Apollo Brown-Produced Single 'Wolf Greys' Featuring Marv Won and Ty Farris
Sextile Shares Dreamy New Single 'Crash'Sextile Shares Dreamy New Single 'Crash'
Frankie and the Witch Fingers Share Seven-Minute Single 'Empire'Frankie and the Witch Fingers Share Seven-Minute Single 'Empire'

Videos

Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video Video Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video
Watch Baldwin & Rodriguez in THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Video
Watch Baldwin & Rodriguez in THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
Streep & Park Sing an ONLY MURDERS Song by Bareilles and Pasek & Paul Video
Streep & Park Sing an ONLY MURDERS Song by Bareilles and Pasek & Paul
How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scott's Broadway Wishes Come True Video
How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scott's Broadway Wishes Come True
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
THE LION KING
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HADESTOWN
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME