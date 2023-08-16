Corey Taylor Unleashes Third New Song 'Talk Sick' Off Upcoming Solo Studio Album 'CMF2'

GRAMMY® Award-winning, multi-platinum singer-songwriter, actor, and New York Times best-selling author Corey Taylor (Slipknot, Stone Sour) releases “Talk Sick” - the third new song off his soon to be released solo studio album, CMF2.

“That sick guitar at the beginning, I played that through a speaker about the size of a coffee cup. It made it sound violent; you feel like you're being stung by bees who are playing along to the Sex Pistols,” says Taylor about the track.

“There’s an element of spiritual regurgitation, trying to purge yourself of demons that have been clinging to you because of prior relationships, romantic or otherwise. You realize those people bring a certain asshole side out of you that you don't necessarily want in your life. It's about trying to lance that boil and get that sickness out of you.”

CMF2, Taylor’s first album for BMG and the first on his own label imprint, Decibel Cooper Recordings, was produced by Jay Ruston (Anthrax, Steel Panther, Amon Amarth), who also produced Stone Sour’s 2017 Hydrograd as well as CMFT.

“Together we have great ideas, great energy, and are quick to try everything,” Taylor says of his studio collaborator. “We’re not afraid to tell each other if it’s a good idea, or also a bad one; we have that kind of trust. It’s rad.”

Throughout CMF2, Taylor sings, plays lead and rhythm guitar, piano, and mandolin.

The 13-track opus packs the energy, experimentation, and forthrightness that’s defined a career which has seen him sell more than 12 million albums with his Grammy-winning band Slipknot and several million with chart-toppers Stone Sour.

CMF2 follows up Taylor’s 2020 solo debut CMFT, which featured the #1 Billboard Active Rock single “Black Eyes Blue” and streaming sensation “CMFT Must Be Stopped” (feat. Tech N9ne and Kid Bookie). The LP hit #6 on Billboard’s US Top Rock Albums charts.

CMF2 album/merch bundles are available now for pre-order including a CMF2 hoodie and standard black 2xLP vinyl fan pack and a 2xLP exclusive offering in opaque orchid vinyl (limited to 1,000 pressings).

As Taylor and his CMFT bandmates prepare to hit the road on their headline tour of the US kicking off at the Fillmore Auditorium in Denver, CO on August 25, the single “Beyond” continues to climb the Rock Radio charts currently at #6.

Corey Taylor CMF2 U.S. Tour Dates

w/ support from Wargasm, Oxymorrons & Luna Aura on select dates

8/25 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium *

8/27 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater *

8/28 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore *

8/30 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave/Eagles Club - Eagles Ballroom *

8/31 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre *

9/2 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory *

9/3 - Pryor, OK - Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds (Rocklahoma) ***

9/5 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit *

9/7 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues *

9/9 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center *

9/10 - Alton, VA - Virginia International Raceway (Blue Ridge Rock Festival) ***

9/12 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater *

9/13 - Boston, MA - House of Blues *

9/15 - Wallingford, CT - The Dome at Oakdale **

9/16 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount **

9/18 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues **

9/19 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues **

9/21 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall **

9/22 - Louisville, KY - Kentucky Exposition Center (Louder Than Life) ***

9/24 - Houston, TX - House of Blues **

9/25 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues **

9/27 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel **

9/28 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre **

9/29 - Henderson, NV - The Dollar Loan Center ***

10/1 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues **

10/3 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium **

10/5 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern **

10/7 - Sacramento, CA - Discovery Park (Aftershock Festival) ***

* w/ Wargasm & Oxymorrons

** w/ Wargasm & Luna Aura

*** Festival / Radio show

For tour and ticket information, visit: https://www.coreytaylor.com/

Photo Credit: Marina Hunter