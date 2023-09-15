Corey Taylor Releases New Solo Studio Album 'CMF2'

GRAMMY® Award-winning, multi-platinum singer-songwriter, actor, and New York Times best-selling author Corey Taylor (Slipknot, Stone Sour) releases his long-awaited new solo studio album, CMF2.

CMF2, Taylor’s first album for BMG and the first on his own label imprint, Decibel Cooper Recordings, was produced by Jay Ruston (Anthrax, Steel Panther, Amon Amarth), who also produced Stone Sour’s 2017 Hydrograd as well as Taylor’s solo debut release, CMFT.

The 13-track opus packs the energy, experimentation, and forthrightness that’s defined a career which has seen him sell more than 12 million albums with his GRAMMY® Award-winning band Slipknot and several million with chart-toppers Stone Sour. Throughout CMF2, Taylor sings and plays lead and rhythm guitar, piano, and mandolin.

The official video supporting the anthemic new song “We Are The Rest” was shot at a remote location within California’s Mojave Desert. Captured through the lens of director Dale “Rage” Resteghini (Hatebreed, Trivium), the clip finds Taylor and his bandmates situated in a post-apocalyptic, Mad Max meets 90’s punk rock skatepark atmosphere surrounded by hundreds of raucous audience members.

CMF2 album and merch are available now including a CMF2 hoodie and standard black 2xLP vinyl, as well as a 2xLP exclusive offering in opaque orchid vinyl (limited to 1,000 pressings) and a FYE exclusive 2xLP translucent grape vinyl (limited to only 300 pressings). Order HERE.

As Taylor and his CMFT bandmates continue their trek playing to capacity crowds across the U.S. on tour, the single “Beyond” continues to climb the Rock Radio charts currently at #2.

Corey Taylor CMF2 U.S. Tour Dates

w/ support from Wargasm & Luna Aura on select dates

9/15 - Wallingford, CT - The Dome at Oakdale *

9/16 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount *

9/18 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues *

9/19 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues *

9/21 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall *

9/22 - Louisville, KY - Kentucky Exposition Center (Louder Than Life) **

9/24 - Houston, TX - House of Blues *

9/25 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues *

9/27 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel *

9/28 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre *

9/29 - Henderson, NV - The Dollar Loan Center **

10/1 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues *

10/3 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium *

10/5 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern *

10/7 - Sacramento, CA - Discovery Park (Aftershock Festival) **



* w/ Wargasm & Luna Aura

** Festival / Radio show



For tour and ticket information, visit: https://www.coreytaylor.com/

Photo Credit: Marina Hunter