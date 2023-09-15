Corey Taylor Releases New Solo Studio Album 'CMF2'

An official video supporting the anthemic new song “We Are The Rest” was also released.

By: Sep. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition; Listen to Remastered Singles, Photo 2 Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition
Album Review: Joplin & Virginia Woolf Live Inside Mary Bridget Davies On Her New Live Albu Photo 3 Mary Bridget Davies Frees Her Mind Musically
Olivia Rodrigo Releases New Album 'GUTS' Photo 4 Olivia Rodrigo Releases New Album 'GUTS'

Corey Taylor Releases New Solo Studio Album 'CMF2'

GRAMMY® Award-winning, multi-platinum singer-songwriter, actor, and New York Times best-selling author Corey Taylor (Slipknot, Stone Sour) releases his long-awaited new solo studio album, CMF2.

CMF2, Taylor’s first album for BMG and the first on his own label imprint, Decibel Cooper Recordings, was produced by Jay Ruston (Anthrax, Steel Panther, Amon Amarth), who also produced Stone Sour’s 2017 Hydrograd as well as Taylor’s solo debut release, CMFT.

The 13-track opus packs the energy, experimentation, and forthrightness that’s defined a career which has seen him sell more than 12 million albums with his GRAMMY® Award-winning band Slipknot and several million with chart-toppers Stone Sour. Throughout CMF2, Taylor sings and plays lead and rhythm guitar, piano, and mandolin.

The official video supporting the anthemic new song “We Are The Rest” was shot at a remote location within California’s Mojave Desert. Captured through the lens of director Dale “Rage” Resteghini (Hatebreed, Trivium), the clip finds Taylor and his bandmates situated in a post-apocalyptic, Mad Max meets 90’s punk rock skatepark atmosphere surrounded by hundreds of raucous audience members. 

CMF2 album and merch are available now including a CMF2 hoodie and standard black 2xLP vinyl, as well as a 2xLP exclusive offering in opaque orchid vinyl (limited to 1,000 pressings) and a FYE exclusive 2xLP translucent grape vinyl (limited to only 300 pressings). Order HERE.

As Taylor and his CMFT bandmates continue their trek playing to capacity crowds across the U.S. on tour, the single “Beyond” continues to climb the Rock Radio charts currently at #2.

Corey Taylor CMF2 U.S. Tour Dates

w/ support from Wargasm & Luna Aura on select dates

9/15 - Wallingford, CT - The Dome at Oakdale *
9/16 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount *
9/18 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues *
9/19 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues *
9/21 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall *
9/22 - Louisville, KY - Kentucky Exposition Center (Louder Than Life) **
9/24 - Houston, TX - House of Blues *
9/25 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues *
9/27 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel *
9/28 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre *
9/29 - Henderson, NV - The Dollar Loan Center **
10/1 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues *
10/3 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium *
10/5 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern *
10/7 - Sacramento, CA - Discovery Park (Aftershock Festival) **
 
* w/ Wargasm & Luna Aura
** Festival / Radio show
 
For tour and ticket information, visit: https://www.coreytaylor.com/

Photo Credit: Marina Hunter



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Andy Grammer & Pentatonix Team Up on New Single Expensive Photo
Andy Grammer & Pentatonix Team Up on New Single 'Expensive'

It marks the first official collaboration between longtime friends Andy Grammer and 3x GRAMMY Award-winning multiplatinum a cappella phenomenon Pentatonix. He just recently spoke at the group’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony—and yet, little did the world know, this anthem was on the way!

2
Offset to Release New Album Set It Off in October Photo
Offset to Release New Album 'Set It Off' in October

Motown Records will release Set It Off – Offset’s first solo studio album since 2019’s acclaimed Father of Four, which marked his solo debut. As the album pre-order launched, he shared his fierce, infectious new single, “FAN.” Offset recorded the track with producers Aaron Bow, FNZ, Teddy Walton, Thank You Fizzle and Thurdi.

3
Almost Famous Friends Release If You Need Me Pop-Punk Anthem Photo
Almost Famous Friends Release 'If You Need Me' Pop-Punk Anthem

In their first major release since 2016's I'm Not Who I Want To Be, Austin's Almost Famous Friends have released a game-changing new music video for 'If You Need Me.'

4
6AM MGMT to Present Stax of Wax at AMERICANAFEST Photo
6AM MGMT to Present Stax of Wax at AMERICANAFEST

6A MGMT will be taking over Music City's famed venue, The Vinyl Lounge, on September 20th from 1-8pm.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Video: Showtime Debuts HEIST 88 Trailer Starring Courtney B. VanceVideo: Showtime Debuts HEIST 88 Trailer Starring Courtney B. Vance
Photos: Stars Come Out for Premiere of Songs From Upcoming RIDING SHOTGUN Film ProjectPhotos: Stars Come Out for Premiere of Songs From Upcoming RIDING SHOTGUN Film Project
Manhattan Short Film Festival to Screen at The Public TheatreManhattan Short Film Festival to Screen at The Public Theatre
ONE PIECE Renewed For Season Two on NetflixONE PIECE Renewed For Season Two on Netflix

Videos

Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs Video
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs
Watch Sabrina Carpenter Perform at the VMAs Pre-Show Video
Watch Sabrina Carpenter Perform at the VMAs Pre-Show
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
SHUCKED
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
CHICAGO
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW